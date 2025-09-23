Vision Films To Release 'American Clown' Documentary Unmasking A Vanishing Art

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the Transactional VOD release of American Clown across the US, Canada and UK on October 7, 2025. To be released in the rest of the world as "Modern Clowns." Directed by Guilford Adams and Casey Pinkston, produced by Gingerkid Productions' Bill Parks and Sallee Pictures' Jason Sallee, American Clown made its world premiere on June 23, 2025 at the historic Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood as part of the prestigious Dances With Films festival. This feature length film is both a love letter to the art of clowning and a realistic look at the disappearing artform.

American Clown Documentary Poster Art Featuring David Arquette, Steve-O, Bill Irwin, and more

What happens when the laughter fades and the greasepaint runs? In a world where the circus has packed up its tent and Ronald McDonald has disappeared from grand openings, community events, and the birthday circuit, one man sets out to find out what's left of America's once-beloved clown. Watch the trailer HERE.

American Clown follows filmmaker Guilford Adams, a working clown for over two decades, as he navigates a rapidly shifting cultural landscape and explores the American perception and future of clowns and their art form. With the closure of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, the phasing out of Ronald McDonald, and Hollywood's recent obsession with terrifying clown portrayals in films, Adams finds himself asking a question that feels more urgent than ever: Is there still room for joy in the red nose? The documentary shares the unique history and looks for hope in an increasingly challenging world of clowning.

Featuring interviews with John C. Reilly (Step Brothers), David Arquette (Scream franchise, Bozo the Clown), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), Bill Irwin (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Interstellar), Steve-O (Jackass), and many other working clowns with various interpretations and styles.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This insightful documentary demystifies and shows us the heart and soul behind the world of clowning. It is both entertaining and moving."

Filmmaker Guilford Adams says, "It seemed as if our clowning profession was under attack, so I set out to connect with other clowns to look for answers. By talking to these other professional 'bozos' I was reminded of what makes a clown so powerful: their resilience, their glory in failure and their ability to speak truth to power. And today these truth tellers are needed more than ever."

