Vision Films Set to Release 'The Legend of the 81-Point Game' Documentary

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") will release the documentary The Legend of the 81-Point Game on March 14, 2023 across transactional platforms in the US and Canada. From writer/director Johannes Guttenkunst, Engizek Films, Reiber Media, Big Dream Studios, and Little Brother Films, this film features interviews with former teammates, coaches, and spectacular game footage. Kobe's enduring star power and legacy is detailed through this thorough play-by-play of his highest scoring game ever and the film includes new interviews and exciting clips that will captivate any sports enthusiast.

Synopsis : Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Earning his nickname, the "Black Mamba" was a predator on the court, shredding his opponents' defenses, and scoring up to 81 points in a single game. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest on and off the court.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/nqyJ-R4fC2Q

Featuring Josh Powell, Chuck Swirsky, Sam Mitchell, Brian Cook, Shawne Williams, Joey Graham, Smush Parker, Devin Green, footage of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, and more.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "No one will ever forget Kobe! This film takes a deep dive into the most iconic game of his career. The interviews are emotional and remind us not only of his talent, but his undeniable presence and impact in our world - whether you are a sports fan or not."

Producer Timo Joh. Mayer says, "As a producer it was amazing to help organize this stunning documentary, to meet and speak with real basketball legends. The spirit of the production is reflected in the film."

Director Johannes Guttenkunst adds, "Doing a piece on Kobe Bryant is probably a dream of every director. I really tried to capture the magic this man brought to the court. It was a pleasure having all those heartwarming interviews with his former coaches and teammates."

The Legend of the 81-Point Game will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on March 14, 2023 followed by DVD in April 2023.

