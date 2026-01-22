Vision Films to Release Poignant Family Drama 'Love The Skin You're In' for Black History Month

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the North American Transactional VOD release of the inspirational empowerment drama Love The Skin You're In on February 3, 2026. From first-time filmmaker Sauda Johnson-McNeal and her production company Ron Ash, LLC in conjunction with award-winning producer Kimberly Ogletree of KARAT Entertainment, the film focuses on self-love and celebrates the strength and unity of Black families. The film is written, produced by, and stars Sauda Johnson-McNeal, directed by Kenn Michael, and produced by Kimberly Ogletree. Brittney Murray is the co-producer, and the executive producers are Obba Babatundé, Ronald Ashford, Phillip Sparks and Sauda Johnson-McNeal. Shot on location in Los Angeles, California, the film features a notable cast of television and film favorites, including the iconic Marla Gibbs, Obba Babatundé, and Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Love The Skin You're In Movie Poster Black History Month New Release

The film debuted with a limited theatrical release in December of 2025, was screened at La Femme International Film Festival and was selected for the upcoming 2026 Pan African Film & Arts Festival in Los Angeles.

Love The Skin You're In is the inaugural project from practicing attorney Johnson-McNeal, a creative who dedicates all facets of her life and work to championing Black women and stories of self-love and triumph. Although focused on the healing of one Black family, the messages in the film are universal: challenges of strained family relations, overcoming childhood and generational trauma, self-harm and mental health, and finding self-love as the answer.

Synopsis: Sasha must raise a million dollars to save the women's empowerment center founded by her late grandmother. She is determined to do whatever it takes. Her estranged father suddenly arrives and also needs her help, adding to her stress. With her life in crisis, and family legacy in jeopardy, she turns to her friends and a caring therapist to learn how to soar in the face of adversity.

Watch the trailer HERE .

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This film has a meaningful message not only for women but for all, embrace your community, your family, and most importantly, yourself."

Filmmaker Sauda Johnson-McNeal says, "I want audiences to feel that no matter how difficult the season, healing is possible, especially when the right supports are in place."

Producer Kimberly Ogletree adds, "I was drawn to this film because it speaks to the quiet battles we fight within ourselves and within our families, reminding us that healing begins when we give ourselves permission to do so."

Starring: Sauda Johnson-McNeal, Obba Babatundé (S.W.A.T., Dear White People), Wendy Raquel Robinson (The Chi, Poppa's House, The Game), Marla Gibbs (Grey's Anatomy, Will Trent, The Jeffersons), Flor Delis Alicea (Otra, Seashells, Holes), Blythe Howard (Bel-Air, Walker, 9-1-1 Lone Star, Power IV: Force), Kareem Grimes (All American), Marcus Mitchell (Obliterated), Adilah Barnes (4400, NCIS, Roseanne), Jaqueline Fleming (The Quad, NCIS, the Walking Dead, RED), and Kyrie McAlpin (Will Trent, Raven's Home)

Love The Skin You're In is now available for pre-order at iTunes/AppleTV and Vudu/Fandango at Home. It will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on February 3, 2026, followed by DVD at major online retailers. Visit lovetheskinyoureinfilm.com for more and up to date information and like/follow on socials IG @/lovetheskinyoureinfilm , TikTok/@lovetheskinyoureinfilm , Facebook/THESKINYOUREINFILM , X/@RonAshLLC

Images HERE courtesy of Vision Films.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.