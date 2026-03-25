Vision Films Sets Spring Release for Animated Feature 'Extinction: Animals Unite!'

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Vision Films, Inc.

Mar 25, 2026, 08:49 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films has set April 3, 2026 for the North American Transactional VOD release of Extinction: Animals Unite! through a deal with Alexandre Simard of Factoris Films. Directed by Moahmad Javad Jannati, Hadi Mohammadian, and Behnoud Nekooei, and written by Ali Ramezan, the 3D, CG animated feature for all ages shares themes of conservation, friendship, loyalty, and teamwork.

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Extinction: Animals Unite! Animated Family Feature Film Movie Poster
Extinction: Animals Unite! Animated Family Feature Film Movie Poster

Synopsis: A young boy helps an endangered tiger escape from an evil hunter and takes him back to his home where an unlikely friendship is developed. When the boy learns of the hunter's wicked plan to capture the powerful "Heart of the Forest," and bring about total destruction, he teams with all the wilderness animals to thwart their scheme before it's too late and their home is lost forever. Watch the trailer HERE.

Starring the voice talents of Rómulo Bernal (Kung Fu Sock), Katherine Clavelo (Mechamoto), Alexandre Texeira (BoBoiBoy Galaxy), Wayne LeGette (Burn Notice).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "All ages will enjoy Extinction: Animals Unite's engaging storyline, lively animal characters, and valuable lessons about friendship and conservation."

Extinction: Animals Unite! will be available on April 3, 2026 on streaming platforms including AmazonInstant, Vimeo, Fandango, and iTunes/AppleTV, and on most cable platforms across the US and Canada.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Contact:
Andrea McKinnon
8184159442
[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

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