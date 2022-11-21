Vision Films Sets VOD Release Date For Scientific Life After Death Documentary 'Ghosts And The Afterlife'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the documentary Ghosts And The Afterlife from filmmaker Steve Sayre on December 13, 2022. Ghosts And The Afterlife was executive produced by Garrett Stewart Sayre, edited by Keven Albers, and directed by Steve Sayre.

Ghosts and The Afterlife Documentary Movie Poster

Ghosts And The Afterlife is the definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence and has taken 12 years of in-depth research and investigation to complete. The feature-length film explores the paranormal and the relationship of life after life to science. Various religious and scientific perspectives are examined through interviews with some of the preeminent experts in their fields asserting that "death is not the end."

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/6FKGbixG3CE

Ghosts and the Afterlife is the first truly scientific investigation into ghosts and the hereafter. The film features James Van Praagh (creator and executive producer of "Ghost Whisperer"), Dr. Vernon Sylvest, M.D. (pathologist), Dr. Kenneth Rose (Harvard Ph.D. in philosophy and world religions), Psychics Eddie Conner, Justin Terry and Reverend F. Reed Brown, Dr. Jeffrey Rediger, M.D. (Harvard Professor and researcher into the phenomena of life-after-death experiences and spiritual healing), Dr. Norm Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., Raymond A. Moody Jr. (author of the best-selling book Life After Life), Captain Frederick "Skip" Atwater (the Operations Officer in charge of the top-secret military Star Gate program that investigated consciousness beyond the physical mind) and many others.

The program is narrated on-camera by Kelsey Bohlen with special guest appearances by the late Emmy® award-winning Jay Thomas (Murphy Brown, Cheers, Mr. Holland's Opus); this was Thomas' last film project.

Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO of Vision Films says, "This is a fascinating look at the consistently reported encounters people have experienced with near, after-death and ghost encounters throughout time. Whether one believes in ghosts or not, you will find the research and firsthand stories undeniably mesmerizing."

Director Steve Sayre, who has experienced two after-death experiences after suffering serious injury in the military, has this to say about the film's findings, "After having experienced life after death myself on two occasions, and considering the volumes of scientific and experiential evidence uncovered during the 12 years the film has been in production, there is no doubt that life continues after what we refer to as death."

Winner Best Documentary Film of 2022 - Tarzana International Film Festival

Ghosts And The Afterlife will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada on December 13, 2022. Visit ghostsandtheafterlife.com for more information.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

About Hollywood Pictures Studios

The project's executive producer, Garrett Sayre, is a former top-secret intelligence officer for the United States Navy who completed 10 years of research into the field of inter-dimensional communications and life-after-death experiences in order to create this motion picture.

The film's director, Steve Sayre, served in a top-secret capacity for U.S. Army intelligence and U.S. Air Force nuclear launch. His previous films include "Death Penalty," "The Satan Killer" with Cindy Birdsong and James Westbrook, and "Lost at Sea" with Caroline Ambrose and Mark Cuban.

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.