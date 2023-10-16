Vision Films Slates Buddy Action Flick 'Lock and Load' for November Release

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of buddy action feature Lock and Load from Scottish writer, director, and star Nathan Shepka on November 7, 2023. Shepka's independent production company specializes in action thrillers and horror films. Lock and Load will be available on streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada followed by DVD at on-line retailers.

Lock and Load Buddy-Action Film

Lock and Load is the sequel to Shepka's 2021 Holiday Monday, and the boys, "Nick" and "Derek," are reloaded and ready for a new epic challenge filled with the requisite gunfights, martial arts, bloodshed, and of course a healthy dose of laughs. Reminiscent of popular 80's and 90's buddy action films including Lethal Weapon, 48 Hrs., and Bad Boys.

Synopsis: Private security personnel Nick and Derek investigate the disappearance of their friend Agent Stokes after an undercover sting operation to trap international arms dealer Miles Steiger goes wrong. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/TE-h5KsOKGw

The film stars Nathan Shepka (When Darkness Falls), Colin MacDougall (Shadowland), Graeme MacPherson (Holiday Monday), and Tony MacDonald.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "This is a non-stop action-packed thrill ride. Audiences will love this charismatic duo and their antics as they must stop the international crime syndicate at all costs! "

Filmmaker Nathan Shepka says, "We're really excited to have Vision Films bringing Lock & Load to North America. One of our biggest passions is 80's action and we've tried to embody the essence of that in this movie. This is for an audience who is looking for switch-your-brain-off, tongue-in-cheek entertainment with loads of action and one-liners. We hope everyone has as much fun watching the film as we did making it!"

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.