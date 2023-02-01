Vision Films to Celebrate Historic Miss America Pageant Tradition With Release of the Documentary 'American Royalty'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the US and Canadian VOD and DVD release of documentary American Royalty on February 22, 2023. From directors Daniel and Stephen Fisher and their company Fisher Films, the film presents a comprehensive history of the 102-year-old American institution highlighting the ebb and flow of its relevancy since 1921.

Miss America Pageant Documentary 'American Royalty' Movie Poster

Synopsis : For over a century, the Miss America Pageant has been a symbol of beauty, glamour, and inspiration, funding women's education, serving in multiple philanthropic organizations, and admired globally for its contributions. Experience the history, influence, controversy, and evolution of this iconic institution through the resolve of the women and men who fight to retain its legacy and future.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/1tzURiKqTVw

Featuring Former Miss Americas Kimberly Clarice Aiken, Kylene Barker, Dorothy Benham, Ericka Dunlap, Pamela Anne Eldred, Judith Anne Ford, Debbye Turner and a myriad of executives and volunteers spanning the pageant's history.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "The Miss America Pageant is an iconic brand and tradition that has been a part of the American consciousness for over 100 years. Audiences will be riveted by the fair and balanced perspective this documentary presents, including the good, the bad, the beautiful, and sometimes difficult issues behind the scenes."

Filmmakers Daniel and Stephen Fisher say, "We hope this documentary will challenge any preconceived notions people have of this iconic organization. We have set out to highlight both the positive and negative aspects of what this organization has done for women over the past 100 years. It has been a privilege and honor to bring this production to life. We have learned so much and met so many amazing people throughout the process. We appreciate every person who has taken the time to sit down with us and share their stories and experiences in this program. We can't wait to share 100 years of Miss Americas story with audiences everywhere."

American Royalty will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on February 22, 2023 followed by DVD at major online retailers in March.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.