Vision Films to Release Faith-Based Thriller 'Pursuit of Freedom' Based on a True Story

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films is announcing a limited day and date theatrical release along with a VOD release of the suspenseful drama Pursuit of Freedom (fka Pulled From Darkness) on September 16. The DVD release will follow in early October. The limited U.S. theatrical release will be a special version of the film with an edit geared towards a faith-based audience. Confirmed theaters showing the film include The Angelika Village East in New York City, Laemmle in Glendale, CA, Emagine Hartland in Hartland, MI, Galaxy Grandscape 15 in Dallas, TX and Cine America in Houston, TX. The DVD version will also include exclusive extras.

Pursuit of Freedom is the true story of a Ukrainian woman who was separated from her three children and sold into trafficking by Russian gangsters. After years of struggle, she defied all odds with the help and kindness of a Dutch nurse, an Armenian missionary, and an American pastor. Though countries, miles, and time kept them apart, she held on to her faith and with the help of the church and strangers, survived to be reunited with her children. Written and directed by NATAS LGL Emmy® Award-Winning director George A. Johnson, executive produced by Lonnie and Connie Norris, and produced by George and Karen Johnson and Stelio Savante.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, Pursuit of Freedom is a moving story about a mother's unwavering determination, perseverance and faith when all odds were stacked against her."

Filmmaker Stelio Savante shares, "The story that Lonnie and George created based on Anna's remarkable journey and indestructible will, has defied the conventions of fighting against the odds, never giving up hope and having a supernatural faith in the face of adversity. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Vision films & Lise Romanoff whose passion for this film has been an inspiration."

Pursuit of Freedom stars Jessica Koloian (Courageous Love, Thy Neighbor, Christine's Wager), SAG Award Nominee Stelio Savante (Infidel, The Chosen, Running For Grace), Robia Scott (Unplanned, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Rescue 77), and Sharonne Lanier (Summer of '67, Alice, Son Of The South), with Robert Amaya (Courageous, Mom's Night Out, Family Camp) and special appearances by The Voice's Season One winner, Javier Colon, and singer, songwriter, Mark Lowry. Also including Gigi Orsillo, Elias Kemuel, and Keslee Blalock (Family Camp).

Pursuit of Freedom will be available on most major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada, followed by major on-line DVD retailers.

