Vision Films to Release Female-Centric Thriller 'Black Bags'

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the digital release of the suspenseful thriller Black Bags on April 11, 2023. The film was written by Angela Bourassa and Adam Pachter, directed and produced by Joshua Brandon, produced by Peter Foldy, BL Fleischer and Ronnie Wiskup, and executive produced by Scott J. Jones of Artist View Entertainment. It will be available on transactional video on demand, cable, and streaming platforms, across the US and Canada.

Filmed entirely on location in Guthrie, Oklahoma, the sinister plot focuses almost entirely on two seemingly different, yet equally strong women - played by Laura Vandervoort of Smallville fame as "Supergirl" and Olesya Rulin, best known as "Kelsi" from the original cast of High School Musical. It is only as their power parries back and forth that the impetus and ultimate conclusion of their individual and intertwined stories unravel.

Synopsis: A seemingly chance encounter between two women on a bus trip with identical black suitcases sets off a dangerous game of cat and mouse when one discovers she's swapped her bag with a killer's. As they try to outsmart each other at every turn, deadly secrets are revealed, and they learn that their meeting may not have been accidental… and they may have more in common than they know.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/HaQpz0PE-w0

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Black Bags is an intense ride that keeps you guessing until the very end. The two, strong, female leads truly carry the film in unique roles audiences have not seen them in before."

Director Joshua Brandon says, "I was so thrilled to find this script and work with these two incredible actors to bring it to life. Black Bags is an absolute burner of a thriller, as each step just takes you deeper into the abyss. I can't wait for everyone to be hanging on the edge of their seats the way I was when I read Adam Pachter and Angela Bourassa's fantastic script."

Producer Scott Jones of Artist View adds, "Artist View knows how well audiences respond to great thrillers such as this one, so we can't wait for the world to see Black Bags. These two highly talented actresses take you on a tightly crafted thrill ride and the director's choices are smart, fast paced, and at the end the film you'll be left wondering… what happens next?"

The film stars Laura Vandervoort (Smallville, Bitten, The Handmaid's Tale), Olesya Rulin (High School Musical franchise, NCIS: LA) and features Drew Pollock (Grey's Anatomy, Breaking Bad) and Ryan Francis (Hook, What The Nanny Saw).

On April 11, Black Bags will be available on major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada. DVD on-retailers will follow in May.

