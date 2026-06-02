Vision Films to Release Inspiring Family Film 'Cheer Dad' For Father's Day

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the North American Transactional VOD release of Cheer Dad on June 16, 2026. Based on the book "Dad in a Cheer Bow" by Patrick Riccards, Ed.D., originally published by Author's Tranquility Press, the feature film marks Riccards' debut screen project and brings his humorous, heartfelt journey through the world of competitive cheerleading to life. Award-winning filmmaker Joyce Licorish partnered with Riccards to write, produce, and direct the film through her company, DreamEmpire Films, with Riccards serving as co-executive producer. Originally inspired by Riccards' real-life experience supporting his adoptive daughter's cheer team, "Dad in a Cheer Bow" is an Eric Hoffer Book Award winner and also received recognition from the Indie Book Awards. The full-length feature film will have a limited theatrical release across the U.S. following the Father's Day release in select cities including, NY, Indianapolis, Houston, Atlanta, GA and beyond.

Cheer Dad Movie Based on the Award-winning Book "Dad in a Cheer Bow" by Patrick Riccards

Shot on location in and around the Atlanta area, the film features members of the local competitive cheerleading community, with scenes filmed at Tumble Pros and Jay Hawks cheer gyms. Watch the trailer HERE.

Synopsis: When a young girl and her family move to a new town, she yearns for a sense of belonging. She finds it by joining her school's cheerleading squad. Inspired by her new found love and dedication to the sport, her adoptive father comes out for support and is soon recruited as the assistant coach. As the father and daughter grow together, they'll see if they have what it takes to win the championship.

Cheer Dad received the Dove Seal of Approval for Ages 12+ from the Dove Foundation as an inspiring story for parents, adoptive or biological, and focuses on themes of acceptance, love, perseverance, and breaking stereotypes. Riccards coached his daughter on the West Windsor-Plainsboro (NJ) Wildcats cheer teams from 2017-2020, their squads achieved top finishes at YCADA Global and Pop Warner Nationals.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films, shares, "Cheer Dad is a fun and special family film. A true story, it delightfully demonstrates one adoptive family's love and family support, making this a film perfect for everyone this Father's Day, and year-round."

Joyce Licorish, filmmaker and CEO of DreamEmpire Films says, "Cheer Dad is exactly the kind of story DreamEmpire Films loves to bring to life — heartfelt, funny, family-centered, and rooted in real human experience. Partnering with Patrick Riccards to adapt his book into a feature film has been a joy because this story celebrates fatherhood in such an unexpected and beautiful way. It shines a light on the love, sacrifice, and humor that come with showing up for your child, even when that means stepping into a world you know nothing about."

Author and Executive Producer Patrick Riccards adds, "Cheer Dad is my story. I lived it. But it also shows the impact a father can have when he plays an active role in his daughter's life. This movie is for all those dads who show, each and every day, that #girldad is more than just a hash tag. It is a core value."

The film stars Tim Perez-Ross (The Bay), Joey Victoria Lezama in her first role, Stephanie Olney (Sustained), Michele Decker (Au Clair de la Lune), Nadean Barton (FF2: Full-Figured Flings II).

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About DreamEmpire Films

DreamEmpire Films is an independent film production company specializing in culturally diverse entertainment that moves, touches, and inspires audiences. With a focus on meaningful storytelling, uplifting narratives, and inclusive representation, DreamEmpire Films develops and produces film and television projects that highlight fresh voices, powerful stories, and authentic human experiences. Through its growing slate of inspirational, family-centered, faith-based, and character-driven projects, DreamEmpire Films continues to create entertainment with purpose, heart, and lasting impact. www.DreamEmpireFilms.com

Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.