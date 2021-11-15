Vision Films to Release Live-Action Fairy Tale 'The Adventures of Snow White and Rose Red'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD and DVD release of the imaginative family film The Adventures of Snow White and Rose Red on December 7, 2021 from Fantastic Films International and Trident Fantasy Films. The new take on some old classics follows seven individual fairy tale experiences directed by the team of Nicole Coady, Andrew Balog, Victoria Batista, Ann Marie Lizzi, and Michalina Scorzelli. The script was also a collaboration with story by Nicole Coady and co-written by Nicole Coady, Olivia Anderson, Alexandra Marello, and Mirella Nappi. Andrew Balog, Katie Balog, and Nicole Coady produced.

The Adventures of Snow White and Rose Red Children's Movie

Truly a magical fairy tale in and of itself, the film features original music composed by Konfetti, and storybook favorites including Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Alice in Wonderland, and Cinderella who each delight and remind us that we are never too old to dream or believe in magic.

Synopsis : While roaming the enchanted forest near their cottage, sisters Snow White and Rose Red learn the woods are magical as they begin to cross paths with characters they've only read about in their fairy tale book. As they embark on their adventures, the girls learn the importance of sisterhood, friendship, and kindness, and that life can be far from ordinary, if you just believe in a little magic.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/EHCliUItHCM

Starring real-life sisters Demetra and Callista Zorbas as Snow White and Rose Red, respectively, Daniel Victor Batista as Prince Charming, Cordelia Padovan as Alice in Wonderland, Amina Theis as Cinderella, Ryan Palmer as Mad Hatter, Devin Funnye as the Wizard, and Sasha Greenberg as Little Red.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "The Adventures of Snow White and Rose Red is an enchanting film for the entire family. It is an imaginative trip through some of the most timeless and beloved fairytales reminding us to believe in the magic all around us!"

Writer/Director/Producer, Nicole Coady shares, "We are so excited and proud to be acquired by Vision Films. Snow and Rose was a true labor of love for the entire cast and crew, and this is like our own fairytale ending for the film. We can't wait for children and families to see it!"

The Adventures of Snow White and Rose Red will be available December 7 on major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada, and on DVD at major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide

Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Visionfilms.net

About Trident Fantasy Films

Trident Fantasy Films, founded by Nicole Coady, Katie Spass, and Andrew Balog, is a television and film production company based in Saratoga Springs, New York. tridentfantasyfilms.com

