Vision Films to Release Multi-Award-Winning Exotic Adventure "Amazon Queen"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release on October 12 of Amazon Queen, the suspenseful feature film shot on location along the Amazon River in Brazil. From prolific National Geographic documentarian Marlin Darrah comes this unique thriller ensconced in the beauty and exotic locations along The Amazon. Incorporating Darrah's stunning documentary style cinematography, the indigenous people, and a strong message highlighting the importance and plight of the ecologic challenges in the rainforest, this film has resonated internationally and propelled the film to amass over fifty awards and wins at film festivals around the world. Darrah executive produced, directed and co-wrote the script with Rick Cullis and Richard Lasser. Executive producers include Carson Grant, Robert Nadell DVM, Michael McConnell, and Mona Pittenger.

Amazon Queen Movie Poster

Amazon Queen was shot entirely on location in Brazil, and aboard a working luxury riverboat that served as their "floating stage."

Synopsis: An idyllic Amazon riverboat cruise becomes a nightmare when thieves in search of a downed plane loaded with stolen money take over the boat. As the passengers develop a plan to escape, the jungle will make its own judgement on who survives.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/yVFECNGg34A

The film stars Carly Diamond Stone (Beach Squad), Carson Grant (What Would You Do), Nick Dreselly Thomas, Massi Furlan (Jumanji: The Next Level), Alfonso DiLuca (Jane the Virgin), Vicky Dawson (The Prowler), Cristina Encarnacion (Waves), and Clayton Meek (Holiday Twist).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "The danger and mysticism of the Brazilian rainforest, in contrast to the stunning flora and fauna, serve as an amazing backdrop in our new release Amazon Queen. Hold on to your seats because audiences are in for a suspenseful and adventurous ride down the Amazon River."

Filmmaker Marlin Darrah shares, "I've produced more than a hundred documentary and travel-adventure films over four decades, in 140 countries. Amazon Queen is my second dramatic feature film and I made it in the same spirit of indie-filmmaking as my first award-winning movie, Monsoon Wife, in Cambodia. To produce and direct an adventure-thriller feature film in the Amazon had been one of my dreams and passion projects for many years. Through this film, we transport audiences into the great jungle and river so they can be entertained, yes - but also to learn more about the marvel that is the Amazon. I'm very excited to have such a respected and successful distributor as Vision Films represent my movie for sales around the world. They specialize in distributing quality independent movies and documentaries, and we couldn't be happier to have them as our partner."

Co-executive producer and actor Carson Grant adds, "Partnering with Marlin Darrah has been a rewarding experience to bring to the silver screen the panoramic beauty of the Amazon Forest, our seventh wonder of the world, and to raise public awareness of the earth's natural resources being affected by climate change and human pillage."

Amazon Queen will screen at Grauman's Chinese Theatre at 10am, Saturday October 2, as part of The Silicon Beach Film Festival and also at the historic Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro, CA on November 4-7, as part of the San Pedro International Film Festival.

Amazon Queen will be available on VOD and all major cable platforms in the US and Canada including: iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo. Canadian cable providers include Rogers and Shaw.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact

Andrea McKinnon



818-451-9442



[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

Related Links

https://visionfilms.net/domestic

