Vision Films to Release Pandemic Made Feature Film Anthology 'After Masks'

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films ("Vision") is proud to announce the release of feature film anthology After Masks, from producers John Crockett, Brian McCulley and Jason Potter of AEC Studios, Drea Berg of Uncle Sammy Productions, Mitchell Hoog of The Collective International, and Andrew Burrill, on streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada on May 18 and on DVD on June 8.

After Masks Movie Anthology Poster with Mitchell Hoog

After Masks is an emotional and therapeutic collaboration triggered and inspired by the unprecedented reshaping of our society during the global pandemic. Made about the stay-at-home order, during the stay-at-home order, this movie is not a recorded Zoom call. It is a full, rich, and emotional film shot in locations including Orlando, Denver, Santa Monica, Boulder, Tulsa, Los Angeles and more. Actors were cast and rehearsed over video, equipment was shipped to multiple locations across the country, and shoots were completed with professional, virtual support.

Synopsis: Journey through the human experience as the pandemic tests what we are made of both as individuals and as a culture. COVID-19 has challenged us with losing our jobs, being alone together, and facing death head-on. But a light still shines as we hope for togetherness, embrace the spirit of survival, and know that although we may bend, we are never broken. Everyone has a story. What's yours?

The trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkMGE0whTMY

The five distinctly different stories were individually produced and directed, each addressing a different theme, and are seamlessly woven together with interstitial artistic commentary by Narrator, Mitchell Hoog (Saved by The Bell 2020).

Isolation: Winners

Directed by Manaal Khan and featuring Alexandra Rodriguez

An over-zealous, aspiring writer loses herself in routine in order to endure months-long solitude.



Directed by Manaal Khan and featuring An over-zealous, aspiring writer loses herself in routine in order to endure months-long solitude. Faith: Ushering The Light

Directed by Rebekah Wiggins and featuring Frances Lee McCain ( Back to the Future ), Drea Berg

A conservative Jewish couple struggle to preserve their relationship after the loss of their two-year-old son.



Directed by and featuring Frances Lee McCain ( ), A conservative Jewish couple struggle to preserve their relationship after the loss of their two-year-old son. Black Lives Matter: Hold On

Directed by Tayo Amos and featuring Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins (TLC)

A spirited black woman's personal and professional relationships are strained when she confronts the trauma of racist police brutality.



Directed by and featuring Tionne "T-Boz" (TLC) A spirited black woman's personal and professional relationships are strained when she confronts the trauma of racist police brutality. Identity: Clownfish

Directed by Rebekah Wiggins and featuring Lindsay Sparks , Ruth Lieberman

At odds with society's expectations, a grieving widow slowly supplants her own identity with that of her late husband.



Directed by Rebekah Wiggins and featuring , At odds with society's expectations, a grieving widow slowly supplants her own identity with that of her late husband. Self: Quarantales

Directed by John Crockett and Brian McCulley and featuring Krista Allen (Baywatch), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), Eliza Roberts (Animal House), Debra Wilson (MadTV), Michael Welch (Twilight), Amber Lynn Ashley (Model Citizen), Ted Maritz (Scorpion), Brian McCulley (Pain is Beautiful), Jason Potter (The Social Dilemma), and John Crockett (Sin Eater)

During months-long isolation, six individuals confront their inner demons when they are no longer able to hide from themselves.

A bonus chapter, Past Cure, directed by Carmelo Chimera and featuring Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager) will be available exclusively on the DVD.

Lise Romanoff, CEO & Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "After Masks is one of the most unique films we've had the privilege of releasing. As the world emerges from challenging times, this film reflects a myriad of experiences that we know audiences will find relatable as well as cathartic. After Masks features an extraordinary cast and exceptional filmmaking despite pandemic restrictions, it is a true time capsule for the ages."

Co-Executive Producer Andrew Burrill adds, "As artists and creators of culture, I felt that our social responsibility was only intensified when we became one of the (few) teams approved by SAG to produce content during one of the deadliest pandemics in our Nation's recent history.

We approached After Masks with the utmost respect and aimed to create an authentic, living time capsule that reflects a multigenerational and diverse perspective of Covid-19. I hope audiences find a moment of truth within After Masks and that our film inspires and provides an opportunity for others to reflect and ultimately follow hope above all else."

After Masks will be available on major streaming and cable platforms in the US including: iTunes, Microsoft Xbox, Amazon Instant, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo, Hoopla, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. Canadian cable providers include Rogers and Shaw. The DVD will be available at online retailers including Amazon.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television. www.visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.visionfilms.net

