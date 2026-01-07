Vision Films To Release Joan Collins Whodunnit 'A Murder Between Friends' To Start The New Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional VOD release of murder-com feature film A Murder Between Friends on January 13, 2026 through a deal with Scott J. Jones and Artist View Entertainment. Written and produced by Mark Rozzano and co-directed by Jacob Young and Trent Garrett, the Agatha Christie style murder mystery stars and was produced by the legendary Dame Joan Collins along with Jacob Young, Trent Garrett, Percy Gibson, and Toby-Alexander Smith.

Shot on location over two weeks at Úsobí Castle in the Czech Republic, the playful whodunnit features an international cast and has twists and turns to keep viewers guessing until the very end. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/eUdW9Jt_rxw

Synopsis: When six friends vacation at the country estate of a legendary true crime TV star (Collins), the last thing they expect is to find one of their own murdered. Everyone is a suspect as they try to determine who among them would have the means, motive, and opportunity. As tensions grow, they enlist the aid of their celebrity sleuth hostess to uncover the truth before the killer can strike again.

The film stars Golden Globe® winner Joan Collins (Dynasty), Nadia Bjorlin (Days of our Lives), Daytime Emmy® Award winner Jacob Young (The Bold and The Beautiful, All My Children), Trent Garrett (Army of Thieves), BAFTA nominee Toby-Alexander Smith (EastEnders, Hallmark franchise films), Simon Cotton (Emmerdale), India Thain, (Sharknado 5: Global Swarming), Czech actress Hana Vagnerová (Netflix's Borders of Love), Broadway's Jim Borstelmann (The Producers, Chicago), and featuring internet sensation Espen Hatleskog, also known as IG's @pilotviking.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Just when you think you have it figured out, this clever murder mystery throws you for a loop – over and over again. The iconic Joan Collins elevates this whodunnit with authenticity and humor for a suspense-filled ride."

Screenwriter Mark Rozzano says, "As a lifelong fan of Agatha Christie and TV detectives like Columbo, I wrote the character of sleuth "Francesca Carlyle" specifically for my longtime friend and favorite actress Joan Collins, as a glamorous version of "Miss Marple." I was so fortunate to assemble an all-star cast of friends, who also happen to be the best from Hollywood, London, and Broadway."

Co-Director Jacob Young adds, "I couldn't be more excited for audiences to finally experience this film. This project has been incredibly meaningful to me, not only as a producer and director, but also stepping in front of the camera after a long hiatus as an actor. Working side by side with executive producer and my dear friend Mark Rozzano was a true labor of love from start to finish. Working alongside my talented co-star and longtime friend Nadia Bjorlin of 25 years made the journey even more special."

A Murder Between Friends be available on most major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on January 13, 2026. Pre-order A Murder Between Friends now at iTunes/Apple TV (US, CA) and Vudu/Fandango at Home (US).

