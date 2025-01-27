Vision Films to Release Tobin Bell, Lance Henriksen, and Edward Asner Starrer 'Altered Reality'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") is set to release the North American Transactional VOD release of Charles Agron's supernatural thriller, Altered Reality on February 18, 2025, through a deal with K Street Pictures. Directed by Don E. Faunt LeRoy (Cobra Kai), written, produced, and starring Agron, produced by Armand Gazarian, associate produced by Katya Agron, Beve Regas, and co-produced by Tobin Bell and Lance Henriksen. The film was shot on location in Augusta, Georgia, and had its theatrical release in February of 2024. It is one of the last films the late Edward Asner completed.

Tobin Bell, Lance Henriksen, Edward Asner Starrer "Altered Reality" Movie Poster

Altered Reality reunites the frequent filmmaking team of Agron, Faunt LeRoy, Bell and Henriksen, whose previous collaborations include Monday at 11:01 A.M. (2016) and Dark House (2014). The feature explores the consequences of making a deal with the devil, from greed to family relationships and ultimately, redemption.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ-ob94diE8

Synopsis: While Oliver (Charles Agron) and his family enjoy their annual vacation getaway, the caretaker he has known his entire life gives him a mysterious gift that turns his life around. As his new business skyrockets, he neglects his family and his young daughter unexpectedly disappears, shattering his life. He learns that his beloved vacation spot is actually a nexus of energy that allows time travel, therefore offering him the chance to save his daughter.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision says, "Altered Reality is a gripping story with a good reminder to be careful what you wish for!"

Filmmaker Charles Agron shares, "Altered Reality is a thought provoking and compelling entertainment piece for audiences. It came to life with the hard work of talented filmmakers and because of extraordinary performances from top talent and some new faces. We are thrilled to be partnering with Lise Romanoff and her talented team at Vision on the digital release."

Starring Tobin Bell (SAW franchise), Charles Agron (Monday at 11:01 A.M.), Alyona Khmara (Ford v Ferrari), Krista Dane Hoffman (NBC's 30 Rock), Lance Henriksen (Aliens vs Predator), and featuring the late Edward Asner (Up).

Altered Reality will be available on most major streaming platforms and cable channels across the US and Canada on February 18. For more information, please visit www.kstreetpictures.com

