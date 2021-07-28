Vision Films to Release Touching Environmentally-Focused Film "Chloe & Theo" Starring Dakota Johnson, Mira Sorvino and Newcomer Theo Ikummaq

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the re-release of Chloe & Theo from activist and filmmaker Monica Ord. Originally released in 2015, the film will now be available on major VOD platforms, cable and DVD on August 10, 2021. Written and directed by Ezna Sands, Chloe & Theo is a Monica Ord Production, executive produced by Ord, Sir Richard Branson, Laurence Winokur, Russell Long, Cassian Elwes, John Paul De Joria, Melissa Jackson and John Novak.

Chloe & Theo Movie Poster -Together They Will Change The World

Synopsis: Based on true events, a young homeless woman (Dakota Johnson) looking for something to believe in meets an Inuit man from the Arctic who was sent to NYC by his elders to deliver a message of change. With the help of a kind lawyer (Mira Sorvino), they present his story to the United Nations.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/_APKHv3kj28

Filmmaker and lifelong HIV/AIDS activist Monica Ord heard Theo Ikummaq's story of the catastrophic impact climate change was having on his Arctic home from a friend, producer Lloyd Phillips. After Lloyd personally introduced her to Theo she was so deeply moved that within months, and after enlisting the help of Sir Richard Branson, Ord found herself on a dogsled expedition in the Arctic. There she witnessed firsthand the profound changes that climate change is having on Theo's homeland. It was there on the ice that the idea for the film was born. Ord quickly enlisted the help of an army of visionaries - including James Cameron, John Paul DeJoria, scriptwriter and director Ezna Sands and actors Dakota Johnson and Mira Sorvino with just one hope in mind - to get Theo's message out in a way that would move people to action.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, "We felt it important to share Chloe & Theo with as broad an audience as possible. The incredibly important messages of protecting and saving our planet, as well as opening our eyes to the issues of homelessness and intolerance could not be timelier."

Filmmaker Monica Ord shares, "I could not be any more thrilled and grateful to be working with Lise Romanoff and Vision Films. It's extremely rare to find any person or company that cares as much as you do about getting your message out. With Vision Films I've found exactly that. The perfect home for Chloe & Theo."

John Paul DeJoria, Co-Executive Producer said, "When you walk away from this film, I know there is no doubt that this will not only be a great entertaining event, but that message that the power to change the world that is still within us, will continue to be that way. It's we the people! Peace, love and happiness; enjoy this fine film."

Starring Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey), Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Theo Ikummaq as himself, Ashley Springer (Teeth, The Wolf of Wall Street), Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winner André De Shields (Hadestown, Extreme Measures), and Eric Oram (Iron Man 3).

Chloe & Theo will be available on major streaming platforms including Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, FandangoNow, Hoopla and Vimeo, and on major cable platforms in the US and Canada. The DVD will be available at major online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media contact:

Andrea McKinnon

[email protected]

818-415-9442

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.