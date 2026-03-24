Vision Films to Release Unique Documentary 'Afterlife: Beyond the Light' Intertwining Personal Testimonies and Modern Dance

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films will release the feature-length documentary Afterlife: Beyond the Light on North American transactional VOD platforms on April 3, 2026. The film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Constance Brenneman.

Near-death Experience Documentary "Afterlife: Beyond The Light" Movie Featuring Dayton Contemporary Dance Studio Original Choreography

Exploring near-death experiences through science, first-hand accounts, and movement, the documentary is produced by Constance Brenneman and Susan Brittain. The film features insights from renown researchers, best-selling authors, and global leaders in the field, including Dr. Raymond Moody and William Peters. It uniquely blends personal testimony with animation and original modern dance sequences choreographed by Elizabeth Ramsey and featuring members of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

Watch the trailer HERE.

The narratives reveal recurring patterns found in shared and near-death experiences, offering hopeful perspectives that contrast with other depictions of death as frightening or punitive. Experiencers describe common themes such as having a life review and divine reflection without judgement. The film's interwoven dance sequences serve as an artistic interpretation of this universal and inescapable moment in the human life cycle.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "Afterlife: Beyond the Light is a hopeful and positive look at our inevitable journey to life's end. The direction uniquely helps make a traditionally uncomfortable subject accessible and comforting."

Filmmaker Constance Brenneman says, "Stories of near-death and shared-death experiences challenge our assumptions about the boundaries between life and death, while opening the possibility that consciousness may extend beyond our current understanding."

Afterlife: Beyond the Light will be available to buy or rent on platforms including Amazon Instant, iTunes/Apple TV, Vimeo, and Fandango and on most cable platforms across the US and Canada on April 3, 2026.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

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SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.