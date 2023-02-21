Vision Films to Release Urban Rom-Com 'Pretty Crazy'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the Chicago centric rom-com Pretty Crazy from director Maurice 'Mo Jones on March 14, 2023. The film was co-written and produced by Jones with niece, Leslie Jones (Chicago State University alumna) and daughter, Mya Jones (Bradley University alumna) both entertainment, media & marketing professionals. 'Mo, a veteran comedian known for producing successful comedy shows in the Chicago area for over 20 years, has worked with some of the best- and well-known comedians from the city including Craig Robinson, Deon Cole, Lil' Rel, Shawn Morgan, Leon Rogers, Damon Williams, Tony Sculfield, and many more. With the support of many local Chicago talent and organizations, Pretty Crazy was filmed throughout the southside of Chicago at local hubs including Chicago State University, The Good Life Cafe, Kuk Sool of Chicago, KS Wholistic Training & Development Center, Funky Monkey Juice Bar, and with several costumes provided by non-profit organization, IMPACT Family Center.

Pretty Crazy Rom Com Movie Poster

A successful, handsome, and eligible bachelor is ready to find "the one" and settle down to build a future with – however, the current dating climate is overwhelming. In the wake of his last relationship, he meets and falls for the perfect girl, but will his past come back to ruin his chances of them building a life together? Dating as a millennial can be...Pretty Crazy!

Watch the trailer HERE.

CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films, Lisa Romanoff shares, "Pretty Crazy is a fresh and funny look at the challenges of dating in today's world. With all the elements of a classic rom-com and featuring incredible new talent, this movie will capture your heart."

Writer/Director/Producer, Maurice 'Mo Jones shares, "This story resonates with everyone that's trying to build a future with a significant other without addressing the issues of their past."

Cast includes on-screen newcomers Chris Taylor, Mya Jones, Jasmine Dunlap, Joel Q, and Pat Jordan; alongside experienced actors Corin Clay (Chicago Fire), and Trevon Townsend (What Say You?).

Pretty Crazy will premiere on major streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada on March 14, 2023, followed by DVDs available at major online retailers in April.

For more information, visit: www.prettycrazymovie.com

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

