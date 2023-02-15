Vision Films To Release VR Inspired Sci-Fi Feature 'The Stratum'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") has announced the transactional VOD and DVD release of The Stratum on March 7, 2023 across the US and Canada. Produced, written by and starring Crash Buist, Lauren Senechal, and directed by Buist, the film was a two-person operation handling every element of production from props and wardrobe to the hi-tech special effects.

The film also features Jonathan Medina (Primo, The Terminal List, The Purge) and Broadway actor Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Funny Girl).

The Stratum Sci Fi Movie Poster

In a dystopian future, a deadly virus will devastate the planet. The greedy CEO of a tech conglomerate controls the earth from space with an iron fist and The People's Army, in their quest for power, don't care who gets caught in the crossfire. One man, together with the CEO's daughter, will use virtual reality, his cyberpunk hacking skills, and her brilliant mind to save mankind.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/qQIZeoMSzCI

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "With all the ingredients of a high budget, epic, sci-fi film including special effects, spaceships and non-stop action, The Stratum is sure to especially delight film lovers, sci-fi fans, gamers, and VR enthusiasts."

Writer/director Crash Buist adds, "As a colossal nerd, I've always been obsessed with science fiction stories, games, and movies. Lauren and I wanted to build a world for our characters to use advanced virtual reality, space travel, cool gadgets, all that cyberpunk sci-fi stuff. But we also wanted to explore a myriad of social themes and dramatic concepts that mirror the world we're currently living in. We look at social inequality, domestic terrorism, and corporate overreach, all while exploring the nature of love, honesty, and personal responsibility in an ever-changing and complicated world. Wrap all that up in a story with a healthy dose of sci-fi action and sentient vending machines, and you get The Stratum."

Actor/producer Jonathan Medina says, "It's rare that you can take on the antagonist of a film without getting lost in one dimension. The world that Crash and Lauren created, and the cast of characters, were so much fun and immensely satisfying on so many levels. It's a story about relationships, political and social divides, control, the illusions we allow ourselves to live in, and, maybe most importantly, how powerful love can be as an instrument for change."

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.