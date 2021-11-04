Vision Films to Release Whimsical and Poignant 'Ashley Jones Is Perfectly Normal'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD release of the quirky comedy Ashley Jones Is Perfectly Normal on November 23, 2021. Executive produced by Skip Short and from director and writer Thomas Bangert, co-writer and producer Kev Stock, and producer and star Hana Yuko Sano. With humor and a whimsical style, Ashley Jones explores serious themes including acceptance, diversity, mental health, and the enigmatic question "what is normal?" Both Bangert and Sano brought their own firsthand experiences as immigrants to the film, including speaking English [as a second language] with accents; Sano is Japanese and Bangert is from Germany. Sano is the comedy's strong, female, Asian lead.

Ashley Jones Is Perfectly Normal Movie Vision Films, Inc. Logo

Synopsis : TV reporter Ashley Jones is a perfectly normal young woman, enjoying her perfectly normal life. Her boyfriend, Larry, her job, and her best friend, Tiffany are all… perfectly normal, and Ashley couldn't be happier: until one day when she is stricken by a mysterious affliction, Foreign Accent Syndrome. Not sure of the cause or how to treat it, Ashley doesn't know how to react to this strange new world of mistaken identities and her new friend who claims to be 500,000 years old. Can she get back to her comfortable, normal old life, or will she be forced to leave all of that behind as she journeys through the fantasies in her heart and the depths of her own soul to discover more about the world, about herself, and what "normal" really means.

Watch the trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=tYN7YjsKAr0

Starring: Hana Yuka Sano (Love), Loa Allebach (Who Killed the Bible Salesman?), Chris Yeschenko (Your Colours Kiss My Eyes), Coby J. Marcum (Matchmaker), Hallie Newcomer (Connected Killer), Marc Herrmann (Deadly Mile High Club)

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Ashley Jones is one of the most delightful comedies with heart and soul to come along in quite a while. The important themes of cultural stereotyping, discrimination, and mental health are cleverly and smartly handled yet remain poignant. It is a film for our times."

Writer/Director, Thomas Bangert shares, "In recent years the public debate on almost any given topic has grown increasingly violent. We have become accustomed to building walls between us and them, between right and wrong, between normal and different. When, of course, the truth is much more complex than that. I believe that comedy, if done tactfully, is a fun way of bringing people together and getting us one step closer to celebrating our differences."

Producer/Star Yuko Sano adds, ""Working on Ashley Jones was a true blessing. We were a varied group of people from all walks of life and backgrounds that grew to become a family making this film. It really shows in the film, and we look forward to sharing this labor of love and its important message with audiences everywhere."

Ashley Jones Is Perfectly Normal will be available November 23 on major streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and Canada and on DVD at major online retailers. Canadian cable providers include Rogers, Shaw and Teles.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Visionfilms.net

Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.