Vision Films To Share Heartwarming Film 'Elvis The Pig' With Audiences This Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") presents a fun for all ages, new feature film from director Jason Mills and Millspictures Studios. Elvis The Pig will be released on VOD and DVD December 6, 2022 in the US and Canada. Loosely based on a story from Mills' own family, it features his family's very well-trained, 9-year-old, micro-mini pet pig, Turbo as "Elvis." The tale introduces young actress Aggie Bell as Elvis' best friend. Bell and her real-life mom (actress Sadie Silcock) star together for the first time as mother and daughter. A premiere screening event will be held November 26 at The Cinematheque Theatre in Vancouver, BC.

Synopsis: A young girl learns she may have to sell her beloved pet pig, Elvis, to a local farmer to save the family farm. Unbeknownst to her, the pig is in real danger, the farmer is planning a pig roast and not a forever home. After getting wind of the plan, the whole family bands together to save Elvis, uniting to reclaim their farm and prove that love is worth more than money.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Elvis The Pig is another charming and family friendly film from filmmaker Jason Mills. It is a timeless story of the deep bonds formed between humans and animals, and the meaning of family and love."

Filmmaker Jason Mills shares, "Elvis the Pig" was an amazing experience, especially working with our miniature pig, Turbo! I wanted to create a heartfelt, family film that brings the love of animals to life. My children are always an inspiration to my creations. Our cast and crew poured their hearts into this project, and we had fun working with all the animals! I am proud to share "Elvis the Pig" with audiences around the globe."

Starring Sadie Silcock (Supernatural, The L Word), Jackson Berlin (The Good Doctor, Supernatural), and Camryn Macdonald (Time Helmet, The Key To Christmas), and introducing Aggie Bell. Original music by country music artist and Afghan vet, Deanna Wheeler.

Elvis The Pig will be available on major streaming platforms including iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers include Amazon and all other major online retailers. Canadian cable providers include Rogers, Shaw, and Bell.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Millspictures Studios:

Jason Mills is a passionate independent writer, director, editor, and founder of Millspictures Studios; an internationally recognized, award-winning film and videography company based out of beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia. Jason founded Millspictures with the intent of making low budget films at blazing fast turnaround rates, whilst keeping quality and standards at a high. millspicturesstudios.com

