Vision Fitness to Launch Commercial Line Expansion, Chris Torggler Appointed General Manager of Vision Commercial Fitness

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Fitness, a provider of durable and intuitive fitness equipment, is set to launch a full-commercial line of strength equipment at the IHRSA tradeshow in Los Angeles. This line, designed for value-conscious health clubs, hotels, and other vertical channels, joins the existing cardio offering which includes a full-commercial warranty.

The launch plan includes 32 new product introductions throughout 2024, which will be revealed on March 7 and 8 at the brand's inaugural IHRSA tradeshow booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center. A variety of products from each category in the collection will be on display for visitors to experience in booth #2046.

The new products were designed and developed to deliver reliability and strong value for customers.

The first phase of the launch is a 14-piece collection of selectorized strength equipment, including 7 single stations and 7 dual stations, which are available for purchase now.

The second phase of the launch is a 16-piece plate-loaded and free-weight strength line, which will launch later in Q1.

The third phase of the launch in 2024 will be two new cardio pieces, launching in Q2.

"We are incredibly excited to offer a full-commercial product line and expand our assortment, headlined by the brand-new selectorized strength line," said Jeff Moser, Senior Director of Sales. "Now with our full collection of durable, intuitive strength units, Vision is a great choice for any fitness facility looking for reliability and value in their equipment, creating instant equity for the facility owner."

The new selectorized strength line is built to withstand a variety of demanding environments, boasts a durable, contemporary matte black finish. The products are tested to withstand over a million reps, which is more than four times the industry standard. Open frame designs with color-coded adjustment points and exercise placards make it easy for exercisers of all levels to use. Converging and independent movements along with fully enclosed weight stacks and ergonomically sculpted pads are all additional examples of value-add features in the line.

In conjunction with the launch, Chris Torggler has been named the General Manager of the U.S. Vision Commercial Group. Chris brings 30 years of commercial fitness industry sales and product leadership to this new role. The combination of the Vision line expansion along with Chris's extensive experience positions Vision well for future growth.

"Chris is the ideal person to lead the future development and expansion of the Vision Commercial line," said Bob Zande, President, Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. "He joins us with a wealth of industry experience, having held senior leadership positions with other leading commercial fitness companies."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Johnson Health Tech team in this new role," said Chris Torggler. "The new Vision product line is incredibly strong and represents a tremendous step forward for the brand. I'm excited to bring it to the market with Johnson and its strong team."

The Vision Commercial product line is sold through the largest network of fitness dealers in the U.S., including Johnson Fitness and Wellness and Johnson Commercial Fitness, both divisions of Johnson Health Tech. For more information on these products, please visit www.visionfitness.com or www.johnsonfitness.com.

About Vision Fitness

Vision Fitness (www.visionfitness.com), a Johnson Health Tech brand, has been producing reliable fitness equipment since 1996. Vision is committed to serving value-conscious customers with full-commercial strength and cardio equipment that is intuitive and built to last.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

