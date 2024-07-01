Vision Graphics Announces Next Phase of Growth With New Capital Partner, Banner Capital Management, LLC

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Capital Management, LLC ("Banner") announced that it has partnered with SBR Technologies Inc. and Vision Graphics, LLC ("Vision Graphics") to provide growth capital and recapitalize the company. Vision Graphics, founded in 1966 and based in Salt Lake City, has grown to be a regional market leader in large format commercial printing services, including technical printing equipment and the design, production, and installation of large-format content. With the new investment, Vision intends to expand via acquisitions beyond its regional footprint in Utah and Nevada into other markets throughout the Western United States.

CEO Guy Timothy and the existing management team retained a meaningful ownership stake in Vision and will continue as leaders alongside new additions to the executive team who joined in connection with the transaction. "For nearly 60 years, we have grown to be a local leader without any institutional capital behind us. We have always had the reputation, culture, and capabilities for steady growth, but our partnership with Banner will now allow us to accelerate our growth by entering new regions and adding new capabilities" stated Mr. Timothy.

Alongside Banner and Mr. Timothy, industry-veteran Rod Larson will be joining the Board. Mr. Larson, who was previously CEO of Spandex, one of the world's leading suppliers of signage and graphics materials, and who completed nearly 20 acquisitions in the industry added, "Vision has seen tremendous growth in the Utah and Nevada markets. I am looking forward to helping the business double down in many of our core service offerings, such as commercial vehicle wraps and digital textile print and fulfillment, and advising on the M&A strategy moving forward."

"This transaction highlights Banner's deep focus on partnering with founders in the Intermountain West," stated Tyler Price, Managing Director of Banner. "Vision Graphics has an incredible legacy, culture, and team that we are now thrilled to be a part of. Over the next several years we believe Vision is positioned to become the category leader for large-format printing services and we are excited to provide support in helping them achieve this vision."

"Our expansion plan is already underway," said Cooper Ainge, Vice President of Banner. "Acquisitions, new geographies, additional investments in production capabilities and a focused outreach to bring on new customers are all part of the growth strategy. One key aspect of our investment thesis is to grow into adjacent states, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, and Texas," continued Mr. Ainge, inviting potential prospects for Vision to contact him at: [email protected]

ABOUT BANNER

Banner Capital Management, LLC is a private equity firm focused on providing partnership capital to family-owned and founder-led businesses in the Western United States. Banner has invested over $150M to date and managed over $415M in capital as of 3/31/2024. Through its investment partnerships, the firm seeks to have a positive impact wherever it operates by creating opportunity, driving business outcomes, and delivering results. Currently, portfolio companies in which Banner has invested collectively generate over $2.2 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 2,000 individuals.

More information can be found at www.bannercap.com

ABOUT VISION GRAPHICS

Founded in the late 1960's, Vision Graphics is a leading Utah and Nevada graphics provider, specializing in Sports & Events, Vehicles, POP & Indoor Displays, Outdoor Advertising, Tradeshows & Exhibits and other large format applications. Vision Graphics is a trusted partner, offering design, production, and installation of large format applications and sales and services of technical and graphic printing equipment. Vision Graphics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. More information can be found at visiondoesit.com

