Vision Graphics Partners with Queen of Wraps

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Graphics, LLC ("Vision") and Banner Capital Management, LLC ("Banner") are pleased to announce the acquisition of Queen of Wraps and a go-forward partnership with its founders and owners, Bryan Griffith and the Griffith family. Founded in 2007, Queen of Wraps is a Utah-based graphics provider specializing in commercial vehicle wraps. Queen of Wraps will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vision Graphics, and the Griffith family will remain significant owners in the consolidated Vision Graphics business.

Vision Graphics and Queen of Wraps

Guy Timothy, CEO of Vision, said, "There isn't anyone who does a better job of providing top-tier service to the commercial vehicle wrap market. Not only is Queen of Wraps the best in the Intermountain West, but they are also known nationally for their commercial fleet capabilities."

Bryan Griffith, President of Queen of Wraps, stated, "We have built an amazing platform that continues to gain momentum. Vision Graphics provides us with additional capabilities to better serve our customer base and accelerates our opportunity to open new locations. We have big expansion plans ahead and are excited for the next phase of growth."

"Queen of Wraps has built a strong brand in commercial vehicle wraps and has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years. We are thrilled to have them join the Vision Graphics platform," said Cooper Ainge, Vice President of Banner. "While we expect the organic growth of the business to continue, we will also look to identify additional high-quality companies to join the Vision Graphics platform," Mr. Ainge continued, inviting potential prospects to contact him at [email protected].

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Goodwin Procter advised Vision Graphics on the transaction, while York Howell advised Queen of Wraps.

ABOUT VISION GRAPHICS

Founded in the late 1960s, Vision Graphics is Utah and Nevada's premier graphics provider, specializing in sports and events, vehicles, POP and indoor displays, promotional materials, outdoor advertising, trade shows and exhibits, and other large-format applications. Vision Graphics is a trusted partner, offering design, production, and installation of large-format applications, as well as sales and services of technical and graphic printing equipment. Vision Graphics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. More information can be found at visiondoesit.com.

ABOUT QUEEN OF WRAPS

Queen of Wraps is a leader in the fleet vehicle wrapping space. Founded in 2005, the company achieved great success in the Northern Utah market by being the first printer to specifically brand itself as a vehicle wrap company. Queen of Wraps also provides commercial large-format printing for the trade show, event, and retail industries. Visit queenofwraps.com for more information.

ABOUT BANNER

Banner Capital Management, LLC is a private equity firm focused on providing partnership capital to family-owned and founder-led businesses in the Western United States. As of June 30, 2024, Banner manages $451 million in assets under management (AUM). Through its investment partnerships, the firm seeks to have a positive impact wherever it operates by creating opportunities, driving business outcomes, and delivering market-leading returns for investors. Due to Banner's strong partnership orientation, it has been recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for 2024 as one of the private equity firms with a strong track record of backing founder-led companies.

More information can be found at bannercap.com.

*The reported AUM figure includes the cost basis of an additional investment that closed on July 1, 2024.*

