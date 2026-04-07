Vision Infrastructure Solutions Appoints Jonielle Dedman as Chief Executive Officer

Proven Infrastructure Services Leader to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen the Critical Trades Workforce

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Infrastructure Solutions (Vision) today announced the appointment of Jonielle Dedman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dedman will lead the company's strategy, operations, and growth as Vision continues to expand its national platform across fire suppression, vertical transportation, and material handling.

Jonielle Dedman, CEO of Vision Infrastructure Solutions

Dedman brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across field service, construction and industrial equipment sectors. Throughout her career, she has operated at the intersection of acquisitions, regulatory complexity, and operational transformation within both founder-led and private equity-backed organizations.

"Jonielle brings a rare combination of deep domain expertise in vertical transportation and proven leadership across national field service organizations," Joseph Scaretta, Co-Founder of Vision, said. "She began her career working in vertical transportation and advanced into executive leadership within private equity-backed businesses, giving her a clear understanding of how to drive performance, support enterprise clients, and scale operations. She is uniquely qualified to lead Vision, and we are excited about the operational discipline, focus on service excellence and momentum she will bring to the business, which will drive industry disruption."

Prior to joining Vision, Dedman served as CEO of Chronicle Heritage, a private equity-backed, international multi-site services firm, and previously as Chief Operating Officer of EMSAR, a national field service organization. In these roles, she led operational strategy across multiple business units, improved service delivery performance and drove measurable gains in efficiency and workforce retention.

Dedman's career began at Otis Elevator Company with her selection into the highly competitive Otis Elevator General Management Program, designed to build general management capability through cross-functional leadership and process improvement. She advanced through progressively senior roles including Territory Manager, Branch Sales Manager, Manager of New Equipment and Branch Manager, earning both Million Dollar Club recognition and the Otis Globe Award. She oversaw large-scale service, modernization, and new equipment operations across multi-site territories, including complex infrastructure projects at major transportation hubs including Los Angeles International Airport.

"I'm proud to join Vision at a time when the need for skilled, essential trades services has never been greater," Dedman said. "Vision has built a strong foundation with a clear focus on serving critical infrastructure trades and supporting customers with integrity and expertise. I look forward to working with the team to continue driving meaningful impact across the industry."

Dedman's appointment reflects Vision's continued investment in building a leadership team with both operational depth and industry expertise. As demand for infrastructure repair and maintenance services continues to grow, Vision remains focused on transparently delivering specialized, high-quality solutions that support safety, compliance, and uptime for its clients nationwide.

About Vision Infrastructure Solutions

Vision Infrastructure Solutions (Vision) is a national critical infrastructure services company that offers three highly specialized trades including fire suppression, vertical transportation and material handling. The company brings uncommon expertise to the critical demands of aging infrastructure, delivering specialized services that maximize uptime, ensure compliance and uphold safety. Vision is a MasonMade Ventures company. For more information, visit VisionIS.co.

SOURCE Vision Infrastructure Solutions