Vision Infrastructure Solutions Launches ELEVATE Initiative to Support Skilled Trades Founders

Business Owners in Fire Suppression, Material Handling and Vertical Transportation Are Invited to Apply

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Infrastructure Solutions (Vision) today announced the launch of ELEVATE, an industry development initiative focused on supporting high-potential founders in critical infrastructure trades. The program is designed to help address the skilled trades shortage by equipping business owners with the resources, guidance, and strategic support needed to scale. Founders in fire suppression, material handling, and vertical transportation are invited to apply.

ELEVATE is structured as a hands-on partnership designed to help founders navigate the next stage of growth. Through mentoring, strategic guidance, and access to a vetted network of professional resources, the program supports business owners as they enter new markets, strengthen leadership teams, and sustainably scale their operations. Each year, Vision will select up to four founders to participate as ELEVATE Partners in a nine-month structured partnership focused on leadership development, business growth, and long-term sustainability.

"As a founder-led company, we understand the challenges and investment that come with building a business from the ground up," Joseph Scaretta, Co-Founder of Vision Infrastructure Solutions, said. "Many skilled trades entrepreneurs reach a point where growth requires new systems, stronger leadership structures, and trusted strategic guidance. We launched ELEVATE because founders should not have to build alone. We prefer to build boldly, together."

ELEVATE Partners will have direct access to Vision's leadership team, including experienced leaders in executive leadership, operations, business development and strategic communications. Participants may also receive support from skilled trades founders and trusted professional service providers in legal structuring, accounting, public relations and branding.

Applications for ELEVATE will be accepted through May 31, 20026 and finalists will be selected by June 30, 2026. The inaugural ELEVATE Partners will be announced in August 2026, and the program will run from September 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027. Eligible applicants must have been in business for at least three years, generate at least $1 million in annual revenue, employ at least three full-time employees and hold appropriate trade licensing in the United States.

Vision also encourages other skilled trades companies to replicate the ELEVATE model across the industry.

"We believe the future of the skilled trades depends on how well we support the founders building within it," Scaretta said. "ELEVATE is our commitment to helping close the skilled trades gap. We encourage others across the industry to adopt ELEVATE or build similar programs that invest in founders. If more organizations step forward in this way, we can accelerate growth, strengthen the workforce, and create lasting impact across the infrastructure ecosystem."

To learn more about ELEVATE or apply, visit https://www.visionis.co/elevate.

Vision Infrastructure Solutions

Vision Infrastructure Solutions (Vision) is a national critical infrastructure services company that offers three highly specialized trades including fire suppression, vertical transportation, and material handling. The company brings uncommon expertise to the critical demands of aging infrastructure, delivering specialized services that maximize uptime, ensure compliance and uphold safety. Vision is a MasonMade Ventures company. For more information about Vision Infrastructure Solutions, please visit VisionIS.co.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Bernheim

MasonMade Ventures

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Infrastructure Solutions