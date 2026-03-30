Vision Innovation Partners Acquires Frederick Eye Institute

Adds to Eye Care Platform's Capacity in Key Maryland Market

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners ("VIP"), a leading Mid-Atlantic eye care platform with 69 locations, today announced that it has acquired Frederick Eye Institute, a comprehensive ophthalmology practice in Frederick, Maryland. This acquisition marks VIP's 28th add-on since its founding in 2017 and complements its growing network of ophthalmology practices.

Led by Robert Bruce Hodges, MD, a board-certified eye physician and surgeon, Frederick Eye Institute specializes in cataract surgery and lens implants. The practice also employs the latest technology to provide state-of-the-art care for glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, and dry eyes, as well as routine eye exams.

"The demand for high-quality eye care in the Frederick community keeps growing, and Dr. Hodges has done an outstanding job stepping up to meet that need," said Chris Moore, CEO of Vision Innovation Partners. "By bringing Frederick Eye Institute into our network, we can provide the operational infrastructure required to support a busy, highly-respected practice. Partnering with a surgeon of his caliber not only expands patient access to state-of-the-art care but also reinforces our continued commitment to growing our premier vision care footprint throughout Maryland and the greater Mid-Atlantic region."

"We have experienced a significant influx of new patients recently, and maintaining our high standard of personalized care is my absolute top priority," said Dr. Hodges. "VIP's support will allow us to efficiently accommodate our growing patient base and provide exceptional, uninterrupted clinical and surgical care to the Frederick community."

VIP is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

About Vision Innovation Partners

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, VIP supports the Mid-Atlantic's premier ophthalmology practices and surgery centers through good people, expert leadership, the sharing of best practices and the backing of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm. VIP's managed practices offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine eye exams and LASIK surgery as well as treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The Company is among the region's leading managed services platforms for ophthalmology providers, with over 150 providers and a footprint that includes 69 locations including 12 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Since 1999, Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

Contact:

Stephanie Blank

[email protected]

410.571.8733 (x. 717)

SOURCE Vision Innovation Partners