Vision Innovation Partners Announces Acquisition of Bucks-Mont Eye Associates

Acquisition Strengthens Eye Care Platform's Services in Mid-Atlantic Region

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners ("VIP"), a leading mid-Atlantic eye care platform with nearly 70 locations, today announced that it has acquired Bucks-Mont Eye Associates, P.C. ("BMEA" or the "Company") in Sellersville, PA. BMEA marks VIP's 25th add-on acquisition since its founding in 2017 and strengthens its growing network of differentiated ophthalmology practices.

BMEA is a premier provider of ophthalmologic, optometric, and retina care in Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. The Company provides a comprehensive selection of medical/surgical services involving cataracts, glaucoma, medical retina, oculoplastics, and cornea treatment, along with primary care optometry services that include the prescription of eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Led by Dr. John Godfrey and Dr. Michael Posner, Bucks-Mont Eye Associates is comprised of a medical team consisting of four ophthalmologists and five optometrists, supported by an exceptional in-house management staff. The practice was established in 1974 and is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

"We are delighted to welcome Bucks-Mont Eye Associates as they join the VIP Team," states Chris Moore, CEO of Vision Innovation Partners. "The Bucks-Mont Eye Associates team is fully aligned with our mission to protect and restore vision for patients in communities we serve. Their commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."

"Bucks-Mont Eye Associates is dedicated to delivering the utmost level of care, and our objectives and vision align seamlessly with VIP and its esteemed providers and surgeons," commented Drs. Godfrey and Posner.

VIP is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle market private equity firm.

Cross Keys Capital Healthcare was the exclusive financial advisor to BMEA.

About Vision Innovation Partners

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, VIP supports the mid-Atlantic's premier ophthalmology practices and surgery centers through good people, expert leadership, the sharing of best practices and the backing of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm. VIP's managed practices offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine eye exams and LASIK surgery as well as treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The Company is among the region's leading managed services platforms for ophthalmology providers, with nearly 150 providers and a footprint that includes nearly 60 practice locations and 11 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

