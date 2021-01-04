Vision Innovation Partners Completes 17th Acquisition, Eyes of York

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners today announced that it has acquired Eyes of York, a leading ophthalmology practice in York, Pennsylvania. The acquisition further strengthens Vision Innovation Partners' presence in the southern Pennsylvania market and expands its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Eyes of York has been providing high-quality medical and surgical eye care for 25 years, and we are proud to join the Vision Innovation Partners family," said Dr. Denise M. Visco, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Eyes of York. "With their fully integrated ophthalmic platform, we can benefit from operational efficiencies, improve patient outcomes and access resources to enhance care delivery."

"Over 15 years ago, I left my military career to join forces with Dr. Visco at Eyes of York," said Dr. Jerome V. Benz, Jr., D.O., Partner at Eyes of York. "We have prided ourselves on delivering world-class care with industry-leading technologies and are excited to enter our next phase of growth with Vision Innovation Partners."

"Vision Innovation Partners continues to partner with proven physicians delivering high quality outcomes, and we are excited to have found that in Eyes of York," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "Drs. Visco and Benz have been an important part of the York, Pennsylvania community and bring tremendous value to our expanding platform."

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has continuously demonstrated its commitment to partnering with top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 35 practice locations and 8 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in over 85 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

