Vision Innovation Partners Completes Acquisitions in Northern Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners is pleased to announce it has acquired two practice groups and a surgery center in northern Maryland. The acquisition of Carroll Vision Center, Center for Total Eye Care and Carroll County Surgery Center further expands Vision Innovation Partners' growing network of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Vision Innovation Partners continues to partner with proven physicians delivering high quality outcomes, and we are excited to have found that in these practice groups," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "Drs. Weintraub, Kessler, Barber and Friedman have all been an important part of the Westminster and Eldersburg communities and bring tremendous value to our expanding platform."

"We are excited to be joining the Vision Innovation Partners family," said Dr. Barber of Center for Total Eye Care. "Vision Innovation Partners' strong reputation for clinical excellence and substantial resources will allow us to maintain our focus on delivering high quality care." Dr. Kessler of Carroll Vision Center added, "I am delighted to join a group of outstanding clinicians with premier reputations and to benefit from the shared resources of a fully integrated ophthalmology platform."

These acquisitions demonstrate Vision Innovation Partners' continued commitment to recruiting top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 29 practice locations and 6 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in over 80 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

