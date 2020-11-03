Vision Innovation Partners Completes its 16th Acquisition, Adds Leading Baltimore Area Practice to Mid-Atlantic Platform

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners today announced that it has acquired Omni Eye Specialists, one of the leading multi-specialty ophthalmology groups in the Baltimore metro area. Complete with six convenient locations, Omni Eye Specialists has a long and esteemed history of providing the highest level of comprehensive medical eyecare services. This acquisition strengthens Vision Innovation Partners' presence in the Baltimore market and further expands its growing network of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Joining Vision Innovation Partners enhances the services we can provide to our patient base and community, including the use of two state-of-the-art surgical centers with convenient locations in Towson and Columbia, and access to a network of eye doctors in the region who will further complement the services we provide to our patients. I am very encouraged that our partnership with Vision Innovation Partners will be a fruitful one for many years to come," said Dr. Ivan H. Garcia, MD, Medical Director of Omni Eye Specialists.

"Vision Innovation Partners welcomes the addition of Dr. Garcia and his colleagues to our platform," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "For over 30 years, Omni has been a pillar of excellence in the Maryland ophthalmic and optometric community. We are honored to partner with Dr. Garcia and the talented team at Omni Eye Specialists."

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has continuously demonstrated its commitment to partnering with top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 34 practice locations and seven surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in over 80 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

Contact: Stephanie Blank

[email protected]

410.571.8733 (ext. 230)

Visioninnovation-partners.com

SOURCE Vision Innovation Partners

Related Links

https://www.visioninnovation-partners.com/

