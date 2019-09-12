Vision Innovation Partners (formerly Chesapeake Eye Care) Acquires Washington, D.C. Practice, Continuing Aggressive Mid-Atlantic Growth

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners is pleased to announce its acquisition of Washington Eye Specialists, a leading ophthalmology practice located in Washington, D.C. The acquisition further expands Vision Innovation Partners' growing network of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are excited that Dr. Ted Gancayco and Dr. Cameron Ghafouri have chosen to partner with us," said Vision Innovation Partners' Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "They have been important members of the Washington, D.C. medical community for many years and will be tremendous assets to our growing clinical team. As we sought a partner in the Washington D.C. area, we were looking for a perfect combination of talent, skill and success. We are fortunate to have found just that in Washington Eye Specialists."

"We have been dedicated to excellence in ophthalmological care in the Washington, D.C. area for more than 25 years and are excited to be joining the Vision Innovation Partners family," said Dr. Gancayco. Dr. Ghafouri added, "Vision Innovation Partners has a strong reputation for clinical excellence across the Mid-Atlantic region and we are delighted to benefit from the shared resources of a fully integrated ophthalmology platform."



Vision Innovation Partners' acquisition of Washington Eye Specialists – its ninth in just two years – demonstrates its continued commitment to recruiting top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in over 80 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

Contact: Lynn Hopkins Cantwell

LCantwell@ceceye.com

301-367-8704 (mobile)

Visioninnovation-partners.com

SOURCE Vision Innovation Partners