Vision Maker Media Celebrates 2021 Indigenous Peoples' Day With Week-long Online Film Program Featuring Two Films about Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer N. Scott Momaday

"Indigenous Peoples' Day is a declaration of the rights of Indigenous peoples and, thus, serves as and celebrates an International day of solidarity for Indigenous peoples of the Americas," says Vision Maker Media Executive Director Francene Blythe-Lewis (Eastern Cherokee, Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota and Diné). "Together, let's celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day by watching films by and about Indigenous peoples , acknowledging the land on which you live, work or enjoy by thanking the Indigenous stewards of generations past who kept the place for us, and learning one thing about the Indigenous community nearest you."

This year's film streaming program features Return to Rainy Mountain and Words From a Bear. Both films tell the compelling story of N. Scott Momaday, Kiowa essayist, novelist, writer and 1969 Pulitzer Prize winner. The two films weave together the intricacies of Kiowa art, family, personal memoir, poetic justice, and democracy through Native sovereignty. The films may be viewed at https://visionmakermedia.org/.

About Vision Maker Media

Vision Maker Media (VMM) is the premiere source of public media by and about Native Americans since 1976. Our mission is empowering and engaging Native people to share stories. We envision a world changed and healed by understanding Native stories and the public conversations they generate. We work with VMM funded producers to develop, produce and distribute programs for all public media. VMM supports training to increase the number of American Indians and Alaska Natives producing public broadcasting programs. A key strategy for this work is in partnerships with Tribal nations, Indian organizations and Native communities. Reaching the national public and a global market is the ultimate goal for the dissemination of Native public media that shares Native perspectives with the world. VMM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). For more information, visionmakermedia.org, [email protected] or (402) 472-3522.

SOURCE Vision Maker Media

Related Links

https://visionmakermedia.org/

