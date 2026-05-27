Vision Marine Technologies Activates E-Motion™ Data Platform to Advance Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Intelligence and Post-Sale Powertrain Optimization

Technology / E-Motion™ Platform Intelligence

Connected powertrain data is expected to support real-world usage intelligence, technician diagnostics, customer service efficiency and future software-based optimization across deployed E-Motion™ systems.

BOISBRIAND, QC, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage electric marine propulsion and recreational boating solutions, today announced the activation of a connected data platform for its E-Motion™ high-voltage electric marine powertrain technology, creating a new operational intelligence layer intended to support predictive maintenance, technician diagnostics, warranty traceability, customer usage analytics and future software-based powertrain optimization.

The E-Motion™ data platform is designed to gather real-world system performance, diagnostic, usage and behavior data from deployed powertrains. This data is expected to help Vision Marine improve product predictability, identify preventive maintenance opportunities for owners, provide technicians with more precise diagnostic context and support warranty validation through traceable operating history. It may also allow Vision Marine and its Nautical Ventures service network to proactively engage customers for scheduled maintenance based on actual powertrain usage, such as lower-unit service intervals, system checks or other service events identified through operating data. Management believes this capability could support stronger customer retention, improved service efficiency and potential recurring service revenue opportunities across deployed E-Motion™ systems.

Vision Marine believes this data layer represents an important advantage of connected electric propulsion. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine powertrains, which are generally evaluated through physical inspection, scheduled maintenance and reactive service events, connected electric propulsion systems can produce digital operating data directly from the powertrain. This may allow Vision Marine to better understand how E-Motion™ performs across different boat types, user behaviors, load profiles, charging patterns and operating environments.

"Data is becoming one of the most important value drivers in advanced propulsion," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "With E-Motion™, each deployed system can contribute to a growing base of operational intelligence. That information can support owners, help technicians diagnose issues with greater precision, strengthen warranty validation, and allow the platform to keep improving after delivery."

The Company is also developing the architecture with the intention of supporting future over-the-air software update capability where technically and commercially appropriate. Subject to validation, regulatory considerations and platform-specific requirements, this capability could allow certain software improvements, calibrations or system refinements to be deployed after acquisition, helping position E-Motion™ as an evolving technology platform via its software defined architecture rather than a static mechanical installation.

Vision Marine believes the activation of E-Motion™ data infrastructure supports its broader strategy of combining proprietary propulsion technology, service infrastructure and direct customer access through Nautical Ventures. By connecting engineering data, customer usage, technician diagnostics and aftersales service, the Company is working to strengthen the commercial foundation for scalable electric boating adoption and long-term lifecycle engagement with deployed E-Motion™ systems.

Vision Marine plans to continue refining its E-Motion™ data platform as additional integrations are tested, delivered and evaluated in real-world marine environments.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering premium on-water experiences across electric propulsion, boat sales, service and related marine operations. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion technology and its Nautical Ventures retail and service platform, Vision Marine combines technology development, product integration, consumer access and aftersales support within a vertically integrated marine platform.

For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com and investors.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and within the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Vision Marine's E-Motion™ powertrain technology; the development, activation, functionality and potential capabilities of the Company's connected data platform, telematics, cellular connectivity and remote diagnostic capabilities; the Company's ability to collect, analyze and utilize operational, diagnostic, performance and customer usage data; potential benefits relating to predictive maintenance, warranty support, technician diagnostics, service support, product validation, post-sale optimization, system traceability and software-enabled functionality enhancements; potential future over-the-air update capability; future integrations and platform development initiatives; and the Company's broader technology, retail, service and growth strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its ability to achieve and maintain profitability; market adoption of electric marine propulsion systems; customer acceptance and utilization of connected platform features; product development, testing and validation risks; data collection, privacy, cybersecurity and connectivity risks; warranty, service and support risks; supply chain constraints; competition; regulatory developments; technological performance; integration and execution risks related to acquired operations; dependence on financing and capital availability; general economic and recreational boating market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc