Vision Marine Technologies Expands California Market Presence Through Title Sponsorship of Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival

Market Activation / Brand Visibility

BOISBRIAND, QC, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and a vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail and service platform, today announced that it will serve as Title Sponsor of the Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival, taking place June 5-6, 2026, at Pleasure Cove Marina, 6100 CA-128, Napa, California.

The sponsorship positions Vision Marine at the center of a targeted market activation in Northern California and supports the Company's broader strategy of increasing market awareness through direct consumer engagement, on-water product demonstrations and expanded visibility in strategic recreational boating markets.

Unlike traditional showroom-based marketing, the Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival, produced by Sea Watts, provides an on-water environment where consumers can experience electric boating directly. Vision Marine views this type of activation as a key component of building category awareness, supporting product education and strengthening brand presence in strategic recreational boating markets.

"Vision Marine has shown their leadership in the electric marine space and continues with that commitment as the title sponsor of the event," said Ollie Danner, CEO of Sea Watts.

California remains an important market for recreational boating and electric mobility adoption, while the Napa Valley region provides access to a premium lifestyle audience aligned with tourism, recreation and high-value consumer experiences. For Vision Marine, the event brings together three important investor-facing indicators: brand visibility, consumer exposure and direct product demonstration in a strategic market.

Vision Marine expects to showcase several electric marine products during the event, including the Sterk 31E featuring dual E-Motion™ 180E propulsion systems, SPECTR 26 and Fantail 217, alongside Taiga electric personal watercraft offered through Nautical Ventures' Electric Product Division.

"Electric boating is an experience-driven category, and there is no stronger way to build understanding than by putting consumers directly on the water," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "As Title Sponsor, Vision Marine is using this event to place our brand, products and technology in front of a qualified California audience that includes consumers, media, investors and industry participants."

The Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival includes industry programming, VIP and media activities, on-water demonstrations and a public festival experience. Vision Marine's participation supports the Company's strategy of increasing market awareness through direct consumer exposure, product demonstrations and high-visibility events in strategic boating regions.

The Electric Marine Industry Leadership Summit and VIP Experience programming is scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026, followed by the public festival on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Pleasure Cove Marina in Napa, California.

About Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival

The Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival is a Northern California electric boating and waterfront lifestyle event held at Pleasure Cove Marina in Napa, California. The event brings together electric boat manufacturers, marine technology companies, marina operators, investors, media and consumers for on-water demonstrations, industry programming, VIP experiences and public festival activities. Positioned near Napa Valley, San Francisco and Sacramento, the festival combines electric marine innovation with a premium outdoor lifestyle setting, creating a platform for product discovery, consumer education and direct engagement with the future of electric boating.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and a vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail and service platform. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ electric propulsion technology and its ownership of Nautical Ventures, an award-winning marine dealership network with eight locations across Florida, Vision Marine combines advanced marine engineering, intellectual property development and direct-to-consumer market access.

The Company's integrated platform spans propulsion technology, boat manufacturing partnerships, retail distribution and aftersales service, enabling scalable deployment across both electric and internal combustion engine ("ICE") segments. Vision Marine continues to focus on enhancing the overall boating experience through marine-specific innovation, operational execution and customer engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's participation in and expected benefits from the Lake Berryessa Electric Boat Festival; anticipated brand visibility, consumer engagement, media exposure and investor awareness resulting from the event; the Company's expectations regarding market activation strategies, product demonstrations and direct-to-consumer engagement initiatives; the anticipated showcase and performance of the Company's electric marine products and technologies; the Company's positioning within the electric marine industry; the growth, adoption and commercialization of electric marine propulsion technologies; future product development initiatives; the expansion and execution of the Company's retail, distribution and service platform; OEM, dealer and strategic partnership opportunities; and the Company's overall business strategy, growth plans and market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "potential," "future," "growth," "strategy," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks related to the Company's business operations, strategic initiatives and growth plans; risks associated with product development, commercialization and market acceptance; risks relating to liquidity, financing and operating performance; and general economic, market, competitive, regulatory and industry conditions that may affect the Company's business and future results.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available under the Company's profiles at SEC EDGAR and SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc