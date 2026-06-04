Vision Marine Technologies Advances E-Motion™ Power Distribution Unit Manufacturability and Engages Contract Manufacturer to Support Production Planning

Technology / E-Motion™ Platform Development

Vision Marine has improved the manufacturability of its E-Motion™ Power Distribution Unit and engaged a contract manufacturer to support production planning for a key high-voltage component. The work strengthens E-Motion™ manufacturing readiness and supports the platform's roadmap toward future compatibility with fast-charging infrastructure for higher-use applications, including commercial operators, boat clubs, rental fleets and marina environments.

BOISBRIAND, QC, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company specializing in high-voltage electric marine propulsion and recreational boating solutions, today announced that it has improved the manufacturability of the Power Distribution Unit ("PDU") used in its E-Motion™ high-voltage electric marine propulsion system and has engaged a contract manufacturer to support production planning for the component.

The PDU is a core component of the E-Motion™ high-voltage architecture, managing the distribution of electrical power between key system components. Vision Marine's recent manufacturability work is intended to further streamline production of the PDU and prepare the component for future production requirements as customer and OEM programs develop. The Company has also engaged a contract manufacturer to support production planning and manufacturing readiness for the PDU, while Vision Marine maintains control over system architecture and marine-specific engineering requirements.

The enhanced PDU architecture also supports Vision Marine's broader charging roadmap. E-Motion™ currently includes an integrated onboard charger that allows boaters to charge from commonly available dockside shore-power outlets. This approach remains important for everyday use within existing marina environments. At the same time, the Company is evaluating how the E-Motion™ architecture may support future compatibility with fast-charging infrastructure where available, which may be relevant for higher-use applications such as commercial operators, boat clubs, rental fleets and marina-based operations.

"From the beginning, E-Motion™ was designed to make electric boating practical with the marina infrastructure already available today," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine. "Integrated dockside charging was the right first step because it made the system easier to use without requiring specialized charging installations. By further optimizing the PDU for manufacturing, we are advancing a key part of the E-Motion™ architecture that may support future charging configurations as the platform continues to evolve."

Together with the ongoing validation of its refined Octillion battery packs, the PDU manufacturability work is intended to support a more production-ready E-Motion™ architecture. Vision Marine has not announced commercial availability of fast-charging functionality, and any future higher-output charging capability remains subject to engineering validation, battery and PDU compatibility, infrastructure availability, safety requirements and commercialization decisions.

Vision Marine intends to continue advancing the E-Motion™ platform through component manufacturability, battery integration, charging compatibility, data, diagnostics, display and service-related development initiatives designed to improve system functionality, support OEM integration and enhance the customer experience.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company focused on high-voltage electric marine propulsion, premium boating products and a growing retail and service platform. The Company's E-Motion™ electric powertrain technology is designed for marine applications and integrates propulsion, battery management, charging, thermal management, safety systems and marine-specific controls. Through Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine operates a Florida-based multi-brand retail, service and marina network.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's E-Motion™ powertrain platform; the manufacturability of the Power Distribution Unit; the Company's engagement with a contract manufacturer; production planning; potential future production requirements; supplier coordination; serviceability; the Company's battery validation work; the development, validation, timing, compatibility, potential certification, potential commercialization and expected benefits of additional charging configurations, including potential higher-output or fast-charging functionality; charging infrastructure availability; anticipated customer, OEM, marina and commercial applications; the Company's electric propulsion strategy; and the Company's ability to develop, expand and commercialize its high-voltage marine propulsion platform.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "designed to," "may," "could," "potential," "opportunity," "future," "roadmap," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to continue engineering development of the E-Motion™ platform, complete technical testing and validation, satisfy applicable safety, installation, regulatory and certification requirements, access compatible charging infrastructure, work with customers, OEMs, marinas, service partners, suppliers and contract manufacturers, obtain any required components or third-party support, and make future commercialization decisions based on technical, financial, regulatory and market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, technical development and validation risks; manufacturing and supplier risks; the possibility that PDU production planning may not result in scaled production; the possibility that potential future higher-output or fast-charging functionality may not be successfully developed, validated, certified or commercialized; limited availability or compatibility of charging infrastructure for marine applications; installation, safety, regulatory and certification requirements; customer adoption of electric marine technologies; OEM and dealer adoption; supply chain conditions; capital availability; competitive developments; operational execution; integration of Nautical Ventures; general economic and recreational boating market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc