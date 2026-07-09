Vision Marine Technologies Enters Agreement to Sell 1400 S. Federal and Advances Florida Real Estate Optimization Supporting Approximately US$13.1 Million in Gross Proceeds, US$5.6 Million in Estimated Net Equity and US$3.5 Million in Annualized Cost Reductions

STRATEGIC REAL ESTATE MONETIZATION / OPERATIONAL OPTIMIZATION

Strategic real-estate monetization follows the completed consolidation of key office, retail, marina, service, rigging and delivery functions into Vision Marine's integrated Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale waterfront operating platform.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BOISBRIAND, QC, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company combining proprietary propulsion technology with direct consumer access through its Nautical Ventures retail, service and marina platform, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the property located at 1400 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Company also provided an aggregate update on its pending real-estate optimization transactions involving the 1440 S. Federal property in Fort Lauderdale and the Palm City property.

The three pending transactions form part of a coordinated Florida real estate and operating optimization initiative undertaken following the Nautical Ventures acquisition.

Key Takeaways

Vision Marine entered into an agreement to sell 1400 S. Federal, formerly a principal office, showroom and operating location within the Nautical Ventures platform.

The pending sales of 1400 S. Federal, 1440 S. Federal and Palm City are supported by signed transaction agreements and are expected to generate approximately US$13.1 million in aggregate gross sale proceeds and approximately US$5.58 million in estimated net equity, subject to closing.

in aggregate gross sale proceeds and approximately in estimated net equity, subject to closing. Management estimates that the broader Florida operating optimization initiative could reduce annualized site-related operating expenses by approximately US$3.46 million , before transition-related costs.

, before transition-related costs. Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale Marina now operate as a more integrated waterfront platform for tenders, selected fiberglass boats, retail sales, marina operations, service, rigging, parts, logistics, delivery and E-Motion™ customer engagement.

Over the past year, Vision Marine has consolidated key Florida activities into its waterfront platform. Tender preparation, rigging, logistics and delivery were centralized at Nautical Ventures' Fort Lauderdale Marina in May 2026, while tender display and sales activities previously supported at 1440 S. Federal were transitioned in June 2026 to Nautical Ventures' Dania Beach waterfront location at 50 South Bryan Road. Selected fiberglass boat activity is also being transitioned to Fort Lauderdale Marina as part of the Company's plan to further develop the marina into a customer-facing waterfront location supporting showroom activity, delivery coordination and ownership support.

With these transitions complete, the 1400 S. Federal property, which historically served as a principal administrative, showroom and operating location within the Nautical Ventures platform, is no longer required under the Company's optimized operating footprint. Management believes the resulting configuration simplifies operations, improves capital efficiency, supports a more coordinated customer experience and strengthens the commercial foundation for future E-Motion™ demonstrations, customer visibility, integration opportunities and after-sales support.

The pending transactions are supported by signed agreements, as set forth below.

Expected Financial Impact of Pending Transactions

US$ in millions, except percentages

Property Signed

Agreement

Date Expected

Gross Sale

Proceeds Estimated

Net Equity Estimated Annualized Site-

Related Operating-Expense

Reduction 1400 S.

Federal May 10, 2026 9.65 4.88 2.32 1440 S.

Federal June 30, 2026 2.60 0.57 0.62 Palm City June 29, 2026 0.85 0.12 0.52 Total

13.10 5.58 3.46

The 1400 S. Federal purchase price reflected in the table is based on closing on or before August 30, 2026. Under the 1400 S. Federal agreement, the purchase price increases to US$10.0 million if closing occurs after August 30, 2026. Estimated net equity is based on the US$9.65 million purchase price and may change based on the final closing date, customary closing adjustments, taxes and other transaction-related costs.

Subject to closing and implementation of the related operational changes, management estimates that the initiative could reduce annualized site-related operating expenses by approximately US$3.46 million, before transition-related costs. Based on the Company's annualized operating-cost base for the period from September 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, excluding depreciation and interest, the estimated reduction represents approximately 18.2% of annualized operating expenses.

Collectively, the pending transactions are expected to simplify Vision Marine's real-estate portfolio while preserving the waterfront infrastructure supporting retail, marina, service, delivery and technology-commercialization activities.

"Over the past year, our team focused on strengthening the operating platform before advancing the monetization of real estate no longer required under the Company's optimized operating footprint," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "With customer-facing retail activity consolidated into Dania Beach and marina operations, rigging, service, parts, logistics and delivery centered at Nautical Venture' Fort Lauderdale Marina, we believe the platform is better positioned to reduce fixed site costs, enhance financial flexibility and support the continued commercialization of our E-Motion™ technology."

If realized, the estimated net equity from the pending transactions is expected to provide additional flexibility for balance-sheet management, working-capital requirements, financing optimization and strategic operating investments. The pending transactions remain subject to customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will close on the anticipated terms or at all.

Financial and Operating Measure Disclosure

The financial and operating figures in this release are based on signed transaction agreements, internal operating records and management estimates.

"Expected gross sale proceeds" represent aggregate contractual sale prices, subject to the completion of the pending transactions.

"Estimated net equity" represents expected gross sale proceeds less current mortgage balances and assumed brokerage commissions of 5%, before customary closing adjustments, taxes and other transaction-related costs. Actual net proceeds may differ materially from these estimates.

"Estimated annualized site-related operating-expense reductions" represent management estimates based on current site-related operating expenses and anticipated operational changes. These estimates exclude depreciation and interest, are not financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and may differ materially from future realized savings. They should not be considered a substitute for, or necessarily indicative of, changes in operating income, net income, cash flow or liquidity reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering a better on-water experience across propulsion types. The Company develops proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology through its E-Motion™ platform and supports commercialization through its Nautical Ventures retail, marina, service and delivery platform across Florida. Vision Marine's integrated operating model combines technology, consumer access, service infrastructure and multi-brand boating operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the pending sales of the 1400 S. Federal, 1440 S. Federal and Palm City properties; the anticipated timing, terms and completion of the transactions; expected gross sale proceeds; estimated net equity; estimated annualized operating-expense reductions; anticipated use of proceeds; anticipated benefits associated with completed operational transitions; the transition of fiberglass boat activity to Nautical Ventures' Fort Lauderdale Marina; anticipated E-Motion™ product visibility, demonstrations, integration opportunities and service support; and the Company's broader real-estate and operating strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the failure to satisfy closing conditions; changes in transaction terms; delays in closing; differences between estimated and realized net equity or operating-expense reductions; higher-than-anticipated transition costs; costs or disruptions associated with operational-transition activities; customer demand; customer adoption of E-Motion™ technology; market and economic conditions; financing and liquidity considerations; and other risks described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc