Vision Marine Technologies Announces Development of Project Pelagos, an AI-Driven Customer Intelligence Platform for the Nautical Ventures Retail Network

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), an electric marine technology company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion, together with its recently acquired retail network, Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based dealership group, today announced the development of Project Pelagos, an AI-driven customer intelligence and revenue operations platform for its marine retail subsidiary, Nautical Ventures, an award-winning dealership network operating across Florida.

Project Pelagos is being designed to strengthen execution, coordination, and customer experience across the Nautical Ventures retail network by embedding artificial intelligence directly into sales and aftersales operations. Built on an enterprise CRM foundation and enhanced with a proprietary AI and data orchestration layer, the platform is intended to support improved prioritization, greater operational visibility, and more coordinated customer management workflows.

Pelagos is designed to connect traditionally disconnected systems—including Dealer Management Software (DMS), multiple MLS platforms, ticketing systems, and team communications—into a single, behavior-aware environment. The objective is to accelerate revenue execution, improve customer experience, and bring clarity and coordination across sales and aftersales operations.

As Vision Marine continues to integrate Nautical Ventures into a vertically integrated model—combining technology, retail, service, and customer access—Project Pelagos represents a key component of the Company's AI-enabled operational infrastructure. The initiative reflects the Company's focus on scalability, execution discipline, and building internal systems capable of supporting growth across an expanding retail footprint.

"Marine retail has historically relied on fragmented systems that force teams to manually interpret customer signals," said Diego Conti, General Sales Manager at Nautical Ventures. "Project Pelagos is being built with AI at its core to surface intent, reduce noise, and support more consistent decision-making across teams. The goal is not automation for its own sake, but better decisions and a more coherent customer experience across the network."

Unlike traditional CRM platforms that primarily store data, Project Pelagos is being designed as an AI-assisted customer intelligence layer. By analyzing engagement patterns across inquiries, listings, communications, and service requests, the platform is intended to support opportunity prioritization, improve internal handoffs, and reduce delays caused by disconnected workflows—while preserving human judgment where it matters most.

From an investor perspective, the integration of AI within customer operations aligns with Vision Marine's broader strategy of improving operating leverage within its retail platform. By reducing manual processes and increasing visibility into customer demand and execution bottlenecks, the Company expects the platform to support more efficient sales execution and more consistent performance as the Nautical Ventures network scales.

"AI is becoming a foundational capability for modern operating platforms," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "Project Pelagos reflects our intent to apply intelligence and structure to how customer relationships are managed across Nautical Ventures. This is about building durable internal systems that support disciplined execution and long-term scalability."

Project Pelagos is currently in active development, with a phased rollout planned across Nautical Ventures' sales and customer operations during 2026.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine company focused on delivering a better on-water experience through the integration of technology, retail, and service. The Company designs and develops high-voltage electric marine propulsion systems and, following the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, operates a vertically integrated retail and service platform in the United States. Vision Marine's strategy centers on combining proprietary electric propulsion technology with scalable market access across established boating segments.

