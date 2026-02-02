Vision Marine Technologies Unveils Specter Flagship Electric Tritoon Platform

Specter to be Showcased at Major North American Boat Shows

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") an electric marine technology company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion, together with its recently acquired retail network, Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based dealership group, today announced the launch of Specter, a flagship electric 26'6" tritoon platform that will be showcased at major North American marine industry events, including the Miami International Boat Show beginning February 11, 2026, and the Montreal Boat and Watersports Show beginning February 12, 2026.

Specter, a flagship electric 26’6” Tritoon platform

Specter represents the next phase of Vision Marine's product roadmap and serves as a reference platform for the Company's high-voltage electric propulsion strategy spanning 26'6", dual console, dual 10" seamless touch screens. The launch emphasizes dual market visibility, with Miami positioned as the primary focal point given its role as one of the largest and most influential recreational boating markets in North America, supported by Vision Marine's established retail and service footprint in Florida.

At its core, Specter is engineered as a next-generation electric platform built around three defining technological pillars. First, the platform is powered by Vision Marine's proprietary E-Motion™ high-voltage electric propulsion system, featuring an integrated onboard charging architecture designed to operate seamlessly with standard shore power infrastructure, enabling practical dock-to-dock electric boating. Second, Specter incorporates advanced foiling technology developed in collaboration with Hydrofin, designed to lift and stabilize the tritoon hull at speed, improving efficiency, ride dynamics, and overall performance. Third, the platform features a fiberglass monocoque hull paired with a thoughtfully designed interior layout, delivering a clean, modern aesthetic and a premium onboard environment that complements the platform's advanced electric propulsion.

From a market perspective, the global pontoon and tritoon segment represents a sizable and expanding category within recreational boating. According to third-party industry research, the global pontoon market was valued at approximately USD 8.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.8% through 2031, reflecting sustained consumer interest and continued product evolution across major boating regions. North America accounts for a significant share of this market, supported by strong participation in lake and river boating.

Specter will be distributed and supported through Vision Marine's network locations and its wholly owned dealership group, Nautical Ventures, providing integrated sales, service, and aftersales capabilities.

"Specter reflects how we bring electric propulsion to market," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "By introducing a platform designed around real-world boating conditions and supporting it through our retail and service network, we are advancing our strategy of deploying electric technology in established, high-volume boating segments."

As a flagship electric tritoon platform, Specter supports Vision Marine's broader objective of expanding market visibility while strengthening its vertically integrated electric propulsion and retail strategy.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine company focused on delivering a better on-water experience through the integration of technology, retail, and service. The Company designs and develops high-voltage electric marine propulsion systems and, following the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, operates a vertically integrated retail and service platform in the United States. Vision Marine's strategy centers on combining proprietary electric propulsion technology with scalable market access across established boating segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc