Vision Marine Technologies Completes Tender-Showroom Transition to Dania Beach Waterfront Location and Announces Pending Sale of 1440 S. Federal Property

OPERATIONAL OPTIMIZATION / REAL ESTATE UPDATE

Completed operating transition centralizes customer-facing tender display and sales at Nautical Ventures' Dania Beach waterfront location, supported by rigging, service, logistics and delivery capabilities at Nautical Ventures' Marina in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BOISBRIAND, QC, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) (TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company combining proprietary propulsion technology with direct consumer access through its Nautical Ventures retail, service and marina platform, today announced the completion of the transition of tender-showroom and customer-facing sales activities from the 1440 S. Federal property in Fort Lauderdale to Nautical Ventures' Dania Beach location at 50 South Bryan Road, together with the pending sale of the 1440 S. Federal property.

The Dania Beach location opened in June 2026 as Nautical Ventures' new South Florida waterfront retail and on-water experience location, replacing the previous Federal Highway showroom. Tender display, product presentation and customer-facing sales activities have since transitioned to Dania Beach, which provides direct waterfront access and a dedicated retail environment for customers to explore Nautical Ventures' tender offering.

Yacht tenders are a longstanding component of Nautical Ventures' broader boating platform. The completed transition establishes a coordinated operating model in which Dania Beach serves as the customer-facing location for tender display, sales and on-water engagement, while Nautical Ventures' Marina in Fort Lauderdale supports tender rigging, service, parts, logistics and delivery activities within its waterfront operating infrastructure.

By separating customer-facing tender activity from the operational functions required to prepare and deliver tenders, Vision Marine has aligned sales, demonstrations and customer engagement at its Dania Beach waterfront showroom with rigging, service, logistics and delivery activities at Nautical Ventures' Marina in Fort Lauderdale. This structure is intended to support a more focused customer experience while consolidating the operational functions required to prepare, support and deliver tender products.

With the operational transition complete, the 1440 S. Federal property is no longer required for its prior tender-showroom purpose. The pending disposition forms part of Vision Marine's ongoing real estate and operational optimization initiative, focused on simplifying the Company's operating footprint, reducing fixed site-related costs and concentrating resources within the retail, marina, service and delivery facilities that support its broader Florida platform. The initiative is intended to simplify the Company's operating footprint and concentrate resources within strategically aligned waterfront locations as Vision Marine continues integrating the Nautical Ventures platform.

"1440 S. Federal has served as an important tender showroom and customer touchpoint for Nautical Ventures," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "The opening of our Dania Beach waterfront location enabled us to transition customer-facing tender activity into a dedicated retail and on-water environment, while Nautical Ventures' Marina in Fort Lauderdale continues to provide the rigging, service, parts, logistics and delivery capabilities behind the ownership experience. With this transition complete, the pending sale of 1440 is the next step in simplifying our footprint and concentrating operations around the locations best suited to support the tender business."

Closing is scheduled for July 28, 2026. The agreement is not subject to a buyer financing contingency or a buyer due-diligence period. Closing remains subject to customary title and closing matters, including the Company's obligation to close any open or expired building permits and/or code-enforcement cases before closing, as well as customary provisions relating to casualty, condemnation, insurance availability and force majeure. There can be no assurance that the transaction will close on the anticipated terms or at all. Vision Marine may provide further updates regarding the closing of the transaction, as appropriate.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering a better on-water experience across propulsion types. The Company develops proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology through its E-Motion™ platform and supports commercialization through its Nautical Ventures retail, service and marina network. Vision Marine's integrated operating model combines technology, consumer access, service infrastructure and multi-brand boating operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the pending sale of the 1440 S. Federal property; the anticipated timing, terms and completion of the transaction; the anticipated benefits associated with the completed tender-showroom transition; the Company's real estate and operational optimization initiatives; anticipated fixed-cost reductions; and the Company's broader operational strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure to satisfy closing conditions; changes in transaction terms; delays in closing; costs or disruptions associated with the completed operational transition; differences between anticipated and actual operational or cost benefits; customer demand; market and economic conditions; financing and liquidity considerations; and other risks described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc