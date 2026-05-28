Vision Marine Technologies Continues Development of Refined P PowerPack for Pontoon Applications

Technology Development / E-Motion™ Pontoon Platform

BOISBRIAND, QC, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and recreational boating solutions, today announced continued development of a refined version of its P PowerPack, a compact and modular E-Motion™ propulsion package designed for pontoon applications.

The P PowerPack was originally developed to support integration of Vision Marine's E-Motion™ high-voltage propulsion technology into pontoon platforms. The refined version is being developed with a more compact and modular configuration intended to support a wider range of pontoon layouts, including certain rear lounge and sun-pad configurations commonly used by manufacturers.

The refined configuration is being developed to support a more standardized installation approach, including simplified connection architecture, adaptable floor integration, improved service accessibility, and flexible battery configurations depending on vessel size, range requirements, performance targets, and manufacturer specifications. Final configuration, installation requirements, performance, cost, and production suitability may vary depending on each manufacturer's platform, production process, and technical requirements.

According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association's 2024 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract Powerboat Sales Trends Report, the U.S. powerboat market recorded nearly 168,000 new unit sales in 2024, with pontoons representing more than one-third of the outboard product mix, making them the largest segment in the category.

Pontoon applications commonly include family-oriented recreational use, short-distance cruising, waterfront communities, rental operations, sandbar activities, lake navigation, and certain watersports use cases. Vision Marine is continuing to refine the P PowerPack as part of its ongoing E-Motion™ product-development efforts for pontoon applications and other recreational marine platforms.

"P PowerPack development is focused on making our E-Motion™ system more adaptable for pontoon applications while maintaining a practical approach to installation, service access, and battery configuration," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine. "As with any product-development initiative, manufacturer-specific requirements, validation work, production planning, supply-chain availability, cost considerations, and market adoption will remain important factors as we continue to refine the system."

The advancement of the P PowerPack is part of Vision Marine's broader E-Motion™ product-development roadmap. The Company continues to develop electric propulsion solutions that may be used in manufacturer programs and in Vision Marine's own product integrations, subject to technical validation, market demand, manufacturing readiness, and other commercial and operational factors.

Visit the P PowerPack webpage: https://visionmarinetechnologies.com/p-powerpack-pontoon-hv/

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering premium on-water experiences across electric and internal combustion engine segments. The Company designs and commercializes high-voltage electric propulsion systems under its E-Motion™ platform and operates a multi-brand retail, service, and marina platform through Nautical Ventures Group. Vision Marine's strategy combines proprietary marine technology, direct consumer access, service capabilities, and retail execution to support the continued evolution of recreational boating.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the development, refinement, configuration, functionality, compatibility, installation approach, performance, cost, serviceability, battery configuration, production suitability, commercial potential, market adoption, OEM integration, future deployment opportunities, and future availability of the refined P PowerPack; the potential use of the P PowerPack in pontoon applications and other recreational marine platforms; the Company's ability to support manufacturer programs or its own product integrations; and the Company's broader product-development roadmap and commercialization objectives surrounding the E-Motion™ platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections, and beliefs of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, developments, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to product development, engineering validation, manufacturing readiness, supplier performance, battery supply and availability, component costs, product performance, safety and reliability, certification or regulatory requirements, customer and OEM adoption, integration timelines, production-line requirements, market acceptance of electric marine propulsion, demand within the pontoon and recreational boating markets, competition, general economic and boating industry conditions, capital availability, liquidity, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the refined P PowerPack will be completed, validated, commercialized, adopted by manufacturers, available on the expected timeline, or perform as anticipated. Market and industry data referenced in this release, including data attributed to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, are based on third-party sources believed by the Company to be reliable; however, the Company has not independently verified such information and cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc