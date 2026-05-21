Vision Marine Technologies Files 16th U.S. Patent Application Covering Electronic Reverse-Thrust Architecture for Electric Outboards

Intellectual Property / Electric Propulsion Technology

BOISBRIAND, QC, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion and premium recreational boating experiences through its vertically integrated technology and retail platform, today announced the filing of its 16th U.S. patent application, further expanding its intellectual property portfolio supporting the E-Motion™ high-voltage electric marine propulsion system.

The newly filed patent application focuses on an electronic reverse-thrust architecture for electric marine outboards, enabling propulsion direction to be controlled electronically through motor rotation rather than through traditional mechanical shifting systems commonly used in combustion-powered outboards.

The application is designed around one of the inherent advantages of electric propulsion: reducing mechanical dependency while maintaining compatibility with established lower-unit marine architectures. By managing directional control electronically, the system is intended to simplify integration, reduce moving components and support long-term durability and serviceability.

Vision Marine believes this approach represents another step toward making high-voltage electric propulsion more practical and scalable for manufacturers, dealers, service providers and consumers.

"This filing reflects one of the practical engineering advantages that electric propulsion enables," said Daniel Rathe, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine. "Because an electric motor can reverse direction electronically, certain mechanical systems originally required for combustion engines can be reduced or eliminated. Electronic directional control creates opportunities to simplify traditional marine architectures while maintaining the reliability and usability standards expected by boaters."

The filing expands Vision Marine's broader intellectual property strategy surrounding its E-Motion™ platform and complements existing developments across propulsion controls, drivetrain integration, software architecture, cooling systems, energy management and marine system communication, all engineered specifically for marine applications.

"This patent application reflects our philosophy of building technology that delivers practical value and supports broader adoption," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "Our objective is not simply to electrify boats. It is to engineer solutions that reduce complexity, improve the ownership experience and create scalable pathways for manufacturers and consumers. Each advancement in our intellectual property portfolio strengthens the strategic foundation we are building across technology, retail and service."

Vision Marine believes practical innovation and integration simplicity may become increasingly important drivers in accelerating the adoption of electric propulsion across recreational marine markets. Through its combination of proprietary technology and direct consumer access via Nautical Ventures, the Company continues to develop a platform designed to shorten adoption cycles and improve customer experience.

With 16 patent applications filed to date, Vision Marine continues to strengthen its position as a purpose-built marine technology company focused on developing high-voltage electric propulsion solutions engineered specifically for marine environments. The Company believes its integrated approach, combining innovation, retail distribution, service capabilities and customer access, creates a differentiated foundation to support long-term growth and broader market awareness.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and a vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail and service platform. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ electric propulsion technology and its ownership of Nautical Ventures, an award-winning marine dealership network with eight locations across Florida, Vision Marine combines advanced marine engineering, intellectual property development and direct-to-consumer market access.

The Company's integrated platform spans propulsion technology, boat manufacturing partnerships, retail distribution and aftersales service, enabling scalable deployment across both electric and internal combustion engine ("ICE") segments. Vision Marine continues to focus on enhancing the overall boating experience through marine-specific innovation, operational execution and customer engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intellectual property portfolio and strategy; the expected scope, functionality, benefits and commercial relevance of the newly filed patent application; the potential for patent protection and the timing or outcome of patent applications; the development and commercialization of the Company's E-Motion™ platform and related technologies; the anticipated benefits of electronic propulsion architecture, including potential reductions in mechanical complexity and improvements in integration, serviceability, durability or reliability; the scalability and market adoption of high-voltage electric marine propulsion systems; future product development initiatives; OEM, manufacturing, dealer and service opportunities; the Company's growth strategy; and the Company's ability to expand and scale its electric propulsion and recreational marine platform.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "potential," "future," "growth," "strategy," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks related to the Company's ability to develop, commercialize and protect its technologies and intellectual property; uncertainty regarding the outcome, scope or enforceability of pending patent applications; risks associated with product development, integration and market acceptance; risks relating to liquidity, financing and operating performance; and general economic, market, competitive, regulatory and industry conditions that may affect the Company's business and growth strategy.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available under the Company's profiles at SEC EDGAR and SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc