Vision Marine Technologies' Nautical Ventures Expands Florida Gulf Coast Product Portfolio with Tahoe Pontoons

Authorized dealership agreement adds Tahoe's outboard pontoon lineup across five west-central Florida counties.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company, today announced that its subsidiaries, Nautical Ventures Group Inc. and Nautical Ventures West, LLC (collectively, "Nautical Ventures"), have entered into a dealership agreement with Avalon & Tahoe Mfg., Inc., the manufacturer and owner of the Tahoe Pontoons brand.

Under the agreement, effective August 11, 2026, Nautical Ventures will represent Tahoe across Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk and Hernando counties, adding Tahoe's outboard pontoon lineup to Vision Marine's retail platform along Florida's Gulf Coast. Nautical Ventures will market, sell and service the products through its established operations, broadening customer choice and strengthening the Company's presence in an important recreational boating category.

Nautical Ventures expects to introduce the 2027 Tahoe model lineup through its Tampa Bay operation in Holiday, Florida, supported by a planned showcase at the 2026 Tampa Bay Boat Show in September. The coordinated launch is intended to build regional awareness and connect customers directly with Nautical Ventures' expanded pontoon offering.

"Our strategy at Nautical Ventures is to offer boaters an exceptional mix of products aligned with how they want to spend time on the water," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "Tahoe strengthens our pontoon category with recognized products designed for family cruising, fishing, watersports and performance. Combined with Nautical Ventures' sales, delivery and service capabilities, this addition broadens customer choice and supports a more complete ownership experience."

For Vision Marine, the agreement advances the role of Nautical Ventures as the Company's commercial platform in recreational boating. Adding an established pontoon brand in targeted Florida markets broadens the Company's product portfolio, strengthens its regional coverage and creates additional opportunities to serve customers throughout the purchase, delivery, maintenance and warranty lifecycle.

About Tahoe Pontoons

Tahoe Pontoons is a brand of Avalon & Tahoe Mfg., Inc., a U.S. pontoon boat manufacturer based in Alma, Michigan. Since 1972, Tahoe has offered a range of pontoon boats manufactured in the United States.

For more information, visit www.tahoepontoons.com.

About Nautical Ventures Group Inc.

Nautical Ventures Group Inc. is a Florida-based marine retailer and service provider offering boats, tenders, yachts, watersports products, marina services, parts and related solutions through its network of locations. Nautical Ventures represents a diversified portfolio of established and emerging marine brands and supports customers throughout the selection, purchase, delivery, service and ownership experience.

For more information, visit www.nauticalventures.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering premium on-water experiences through proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion systems and a multi-brand retail, service and distribution platform.

Through its E-Motion™ technology and Nautical Ventures network, Vision Marine combines technology development, product integration, consumer access and marine service capabilities across electric and conventional boating segments.

For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Tahoe Pontoons dealership agreement; the development of the relationship with Avalon & Tahoe Mfg., Inc.; the planned introduction and availability of the 2027 Tahoe model lineup; the planned showcase of Tahoe products at the 2026 Tampa Bay Boat Show; customer demand for Tahoe products; the expansion of Nautical Ventures' product portfolio and regional market coverage; and Nautical Ventures' ability to support Tahoe products through its existing sales, delivery and service capabilities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These statements are based on assumptions including that the dealership agreement will remain in effect; that Tahoe products will remain available on commercially acceptable terms; that customer demand will support the introduction of the products within the designated territory; that the planned boat-show participation will proceed as anticipated; and that Nautical Ventures will be able to market, deliver and service the products through its existing operating capabilities.

Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's and Nautical Ventures' ability to satisfy the purchasing, sales, service and other obligations associated with the dealership relationship; the termination or non-renewal of the agreement; manufacturer production and delivery schedules; product and inventory availability; changes in customer demand; inventory and liquidity-management risks; dependence on floor-plan financing; supplier performance; supply-chain disruptions; tariffs and international trade policies; competitive developments; general economic and recreational boating market conditions; the availability of capital; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc