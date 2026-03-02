Vision Marine Technologies Reports 167% Year-Over-Year Trip Growth in Ventura and 84% Revenue Growth as West Coast Expansion Advances

MONTREAL, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated marine platform combining proprietary propulsion technology, award-winning retail distribution, and direct-to-consumer operations, today reported strong year-over-year growth at its Portside Ventura, California rental location and announced the execution of a slip expansion lease to support continued West Coast scaling.

Vision Marine Technologies’ Fantail 217 operating at the Portside Ventura Harbor, Ventura, California, United States.

Trip volume increased from 640 trips in 2024 to 1,708 trips in 2025, representing approximately 167% year-over-year growth. Net rental revenue increased approximately 84% year-over-year, reflecting accelerating utilization and continued diversification across booking platforms.

The sustained growth reflects demand from both local residents and non-local visitors. In response, Vision Marine has executed an expansion lease increasing available slip capacity at Portside Ventura. The additional dock space is expected to enhance peak-season availability, support larger group bookings, and enable incremental fleet additions entering the 2026 boating season.

Ventura operates as a structured rental-to-ownership deployment channel within Vision Marine's vertically integrated platform. By introducing consumers to modern electric boating systems in a real-world environment, rental operations serve as both a recurring revenue stream and a strategic engagement funnel that may support future ownership interest. Management evaluates rental engagement metrics as an indicator of long-term market adoption potential in high-value coastal markets such as California.

As previously disclosed in the Company's August 2025 investor presentation, Vision Marine has completed more than 70,000 electric boat rentals to date across its operations, reflecting meaningful on-water deployment experience and operational scalability.

Ventura is being managed as a repeatable coastal activation framework combining technology deployment, experiential consumer engagement, and scalable fleet operations. Future growth initiatives remain subject to operational performance, capital allocation priorities, and prevailing market conditions.

Trip growth and revenue growth percentages referenced above are based on internal operating data for the Ventura location. "Trips" refers to completed customer bookings during the calendar year.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is building a scalable marine platform combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion systems with a multi-location boat dealership and service network. Through its E-Motion™ propulsion technology and ownership of Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based retailer, Vision Marine delivers integrated marine solutions across both electric and internal combustion segments.

For more information, visit:

https://investors.visionmarinetechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding intellectual property protection, technology scalability, OEM integrations, and long-term strategic positioning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

