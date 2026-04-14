Vision Marine Technologies Activates AI-Enabled Retail Platform to Enhance Sales Execution Across Nautical Ventures Network

Retail Execution / Digital Infrastructure and AI Integration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion and recreational boating solutions, today announced the activation and ongoing rollout of an AI-enabled customer engagement and sales management platform across its subsidiary, Nautical Ventures Group.

The platform is being implemented across Nautical Ventures' eight retail locations in Florida to improve lead conversion, reduce response times, and enhance visibility into high-value sales activity.

Currently in use with core functionalities supporting lead capture, deal tracking, and integrated marketing channels, the system is designed to centralize customer data and support more structured handling of inbound demand across the Company's dealership network.

As implementation progresses, the platform is expected to improve sales throughput by enabling more efficient prioritization of customer inquiries, more consistent follow-up across the sales cycle, and improved coordination between marketing, sales, and service teams. The system also introduces enhanced visibility into pipeline activity and customer behaviour, supporting more informed decision-making and improved inventory planning across locations.

Vision Marine is deploying this platform as Nautical Ventures continues to expand its retail footprint and product offering, with the objective of supporting increased sales volume without proportionally increasing operational complexity.

"This is about improving how we execute across a growing retail network," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Vision Marine. "By integrating marketing, sales, and service into a unified system, we are strengthening how we capture demand, manage our pipeline, and convert high-value transactions across Nautical Ventures."

Additional capabilities, including expanded automation and AI-supported tools, are under development and expected to be introduced progressively as the platform continues to evolve.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is building a scalable, multi-channel marine platform that combines proprietary electric propulsion systems with an established retail dealership network. Following its acquisition of Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine operates across nine Florida locations while continuing to expand commercial and consumer access to both electric and internal combustion marine platforms. The Company maintains a growing intellectual property portfolio supporting its high-voltage marine propulsion architecture and integrated marine strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the implementation, rollout, and expected impact of the Company's AI-enabled platform, including potential improvements in sales execution, lead conversion, and operational efficiency. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc