Vision Marine Technologies Reports Strong Commercial Demand Driving 2026 Production Commitments

Commercial Platform Expansion

MONTREAL, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company and vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail platform, today provided an update on growing commercial demand for electric boats, highlighting its impact on 2026 production commitments and broader market development.

Vision Marine pontoon

As of March 2026, the Company reports that its 2026 electric boat production is substantially committed based on current commercial and retail agreements, providing early-year visibility on production planning, with commercial fleet operators representing a significant portion of this allocation.

Over the past twelve months, Vision Marine has seen increasing commercial activity from operators across multiple locations including Florida, California (Ventura and Newport Beach), Virginia, Michigan, and international markets such as Melbourne, Australia. These deployments include initial integrations into commercial fleet platforms, expanding multi-unit rollouts, and ongoing fleet renewal cycles, indicating a shift toward recurring procurement within the commercial segment.

The renewal of existing commercial fleet platforms, the expansion of established operators, and the onboarding of new operators in additional markets are increasingly contributing to demand, reflecting a constructive indicator of growing adoption of electric boating for commercial use.

Commercial operators are adopting electric boats based on operational considerations including simplified maintenance, improved uptime, and ease of use in high-utilization environments. As commercial fleet platforms expand and renew, these operators contribute to recurring demand while also providing increasing on-water exposure of electric boating across multiple markets, which may support broader consumer awareness and future adoption. Vision Marine's experience in operating electric rental fleets, in California, with tens of thousands of completed rentals, supports this adoption cycle and provides operational validation of electric propulsion in commercial settings.

"Commercial deployment is becoming a meaningful driver of adoption," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "Operators are integrating electric boats into their fleets, and through that usage, customers are experiencing firsthand the simplicity, reliability, and accessibility that electric boating can offer."

In parallel, the Company's integration of Nautical Ventures has expanded its retail and service presence across Florida, providing increased exposure through its dealership network and serving as a platform for broader market access across both the eastern and western United States. This expanded distribution capability supports both commercial fleet customers and consumer demand.

Vision Marine believes that commercial fleet platform adoption, combined with its expanding retail infrastructure, supports continued market development and contributes to increased visibility and accessibility of electric boating solutions.

As part of this ecosystem, Vision Marine has developed its E-Motion™ 180E high-voltage electric propulsion system alongside a growing expertise in multi-platform boat integration. The availability of 180E-powered boats, including pontoon models, enables commercial operators to access higher-performance electric vessels suited for revenue-generating applications, supporting both fleet deployment and the Company's ability to fulfil committed production.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology company and vertically integrated platform offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion segments. Through its proprietary E-Motion™ electric propulsion systems and its multi-brand dealership network, Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine provides end-to-end solutions including sales, service, financing, and on-water experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding production commitments, commercial demand, market adoption trends, and the Company's strategic positioning. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc