Vision Marine Technologies Strengthens E-Motion™ Technology Portfolio with Issuance of U.S. Powertrain Authentication Patent

Issued patent adds protection around authentication monitoring and defined responses across integrated electric-vessel powertrain components.

BOISBRIAND, QC and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,700,271 B2, titled "Apparatus and Method for Authentication of One or More Powertrain Components of an Electric Vessel."

The patent covers the monitoring of authentication communications among components within an electric-vessel powertrain and establishes defined system responses when expected authentication information is not received or a component cannot be confirmed as genuine.

Under specified conditions, the patented system provides for operator notification and the disabling of vessel operation when an expected authentication message is not received. The patent also addresses component verification, event logging, encryption-key functions and principal powertrain components, including high-voltage battery units, a power distribution unit and an electric marine propulsion device.

The formal issuance strengthens Vision Marine's portfolio of granted U.S. patents and expands protection around a key component of the E-Motion™ platform. It follows the Company's June 24, 2026, announcement of the USPTO's Notice of Allowance.

Vision Marine's E-Motion™ technology is engineered as an integrated, marine-specific high-voltage propulsion platform in which energy storage, power distribution, propulsion and vessel controls operate as a coordinated system. Protection covering communication and response functions among these components reinforces the Company's technology foundation and its approach to integrating the platform across multiple vessel configurations.

"This patent protects an important part of what differentiates the E-Motion™ platform: the ability to manage the powertrain as an integrated system," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "As we work across different vessel platforms, component compatibility, authentication and defined response logic are essential. This issuance converts another area of our engineering work into granted intellectual property and strengthens the foundation supporting OEM integration and the continued commercialization of our technology."

U.S. Patent No. 12,700,271 B2 complements Vision Marine's previously granted U.S. patents covering cryptographic authentication of components within an electric vessel and battery-pack architecture for electric marine vessels. Together, these patents provide complementary protection across component authentication, system-level response and marine-specific battery integration within the Company's high-voltage propulsion technology.

Vision Marine continues to develop and protect intellectual property supporting the integrated architecture of the E-Motion™ platform. The Company's intellectual-property strategy is intended to protect its engineering developments and support the structured integration of its technology with boat manufacturers across a range of marine applications.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company developing proprietary electric propulsion systems and operating a vertically integrated marine platform. Its E-Motion™ high-voltage propulsion technology is engineered specifically for marine applications and designed to support integration across multiple vessel platforms.

Through its ownership of Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine also operates a marine retail and service platform spanning boat sales, rigging, maintenance, marina operations and direct customer access across both electric and internal-combustion-engine boating segments.

For more information, visit investors.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and within the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated relevance and potential benefits of the issued patent to Vision Marine's technology platform and intellectual-property strategy; the continued development, integration and commercialization of the E-Motion™ platform; the Company's work with original equipment manufacturers; and the Company's broader business and commercialization strategy.

Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would" and "will," and similar expressions or variations, including negative variations, of such words and phrases.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, the scope, validity, enforceability and commercial value of the Company's patents; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; the development and commercialization of its technologies; OEM integration and execution; market demand and adoption; competition; regulatory developments; financing and liquidity; general economic and recreational boating industry conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, for the year ended August 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc