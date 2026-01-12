Vision Marine Technologies Announces Reverse Stock Split

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR), today announced that the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved 1 for 40 reverse stock split of the Company's common shares. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective when the market opens on January 14, 2026 (the "Effective Date") and the Company's common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the existing trading symbol "VMAR." The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares following the reverse stock split will be 92840Q400.

The Board of Directors of Vision Marine has approved a reverse stock split, which will reduce the issued and outstanding common shares from approximately 37,008,735 common shares pre-split to approximately 925,218 common shares post-split, subject to adjustment resulting from the rounding of fractional shares to the nearest whole number.

The primary goal of the reverse stock split is to increase the per share market price of the Company's common shares in an effort to avoid non-compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). On December 26, 2025, the Board approved the reverse stock split at the ratio of 1-for-40 and on January 2nd, 2026, the Board approved the Effective Date.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every forty (40) common shares of the Company issued and outstanding will be automatically consolidated into one common share. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the exercise prices and the number of shares underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards, as applicable, as well as to the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans. The common shares issued pursuant to the reverse stock split will remain fully paid and non-assessable. The reverse stock split will not decrease the number of authorized common shares (which shall remain limitless) or otherwise affect the par value of the common shares.

No fractional shares of our common shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Shareholders will be issued one whole common share in exchange for any fractional interest that such shareholder would have otherwise received as a result of the reverse stock split.

Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Shareholders holding their common shares electronically in book-entry form and shareholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker, or other nominee will not need to take any action. Shareholders owning common shares through a bank, broker, or other nominee will have their positions adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a marine technology and retail group delivering premium boating experiences across internal combustion and electric segments. Through its E-Motion™ high-voltage propulsion platform and its Nautical Ventures retail network, Vision Marine offers an integrated ecosystem spanning propulsion, retail, service, and on-water consumer engagement.

