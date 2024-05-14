Vision Mortgage Group Offers 1% Down Payment Loan Program for First-Generation, First-Time Homebuyers

Dedicated Lender Offers Bilingual Support and Innovative Financing to Underserved Communities

PORTLAND, Ore., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Mortgage Group announces Legacy Builder, a proprietary loan program for first-generation, first-time homebuyers that features a 1% down payment and 2% grant down payment assistance.

"Homeownership is all about helping families build a legacy and wealth, but most people don't have the money for a down payment," says Mark Charlton, President of Vision Mortgage Group. "With Legacy Builder, we're providing underserved communities with down payment assistance, flexible mortgage terms, and other perks they won't get with conventional loans to make homeownership more attainable than ever before."

"We're here to guide you through the process. It's time to take control of your future and start building your legacy." Post this

Addressing home ownership challenges with down payment assistance

Buying a home normally requires a significant upfront investment. According to research based on the National Association of REALTORS (NAR) data, median down payments range from $33,150 to $134,850, assuming a 15% down payment. Meanwhile, the average down payment for most home loans falls between 3.5-20% of a house's purchase price.

Legacy Builder addresses down payment challenges that often keep underserved communities from buying homes. Qualified first-time, first-generation homebuyers receive a 1% down payment and 2% grant down payment assistance and do not have to repay the 2% grant. Additionally, buyers can shop for homes of all sizes, anywhere they choose.

"The real estate market constantly fluctuates — if you're waiting for home prices or mortgage rates to drop, you may miss your chance to buy your dream house," Charlton points out. "Thanks to Legacy Builder, you don't have to wait. Despite popular belief, the dream of homeownership isn't dead, and renting isn't always more cost-effective than owning a house. We're here to guide you through the process. It's time to take control of your future and start building your legacy."

Supporting the diverse needs of homebuyers

Given that Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States, with more than 41 million speaking it at home and over 57 million speakers overall, Vision Mortgage Group also offers bilingual support to ensure that Spanish-speaking clients can navigate the homebuying process.

"We respect the cultural diversity of our clients. That's why we offer bilingual services, so we can educate and empower consumers to make informed decisions in the language they prefer. By doing so, we ensure that every client feels comfortable and supported throughout their homeownership journey," said Charlton.

To learn more about Vision Mortgage Group's Legacy Builder program, call (503) 440-2308 or go to https://legacybuilder.visionmtg.com/.

About Vision Mortgage Group

Vision Mortgage Group is a full-service mortgage lender and was created on the foundation of delivering exemplary service to everyone it serves. Its parent company, Panorama Mortgage Group, LLC (PMG), is a nationwide, minority-led independent mortgage bank licensed in 43 states. Founded in 2007, PMG focuses on providing innovative mortgage solutions to foster sustainable homeownership and building generational wealth in minority and underserved communities.

SOURCE Vision Mortgage Group