Vision Processing Unit Market Size to Grow by USD 2.05 Bn at a CAGR of 20.07%| Chromatography segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Vision Processing Unit Market segmentations by the following:

Type - Consumer electronic, Automotive, Industrial, and Others

The chromatography segment's visual processing unit market share will expand significantly. The consumer electronics market includes sales of VPU-integrated ICs to OEMs who make consumer electronics such AR and VR gadgets, consumer drones, smart cameras, and smartphones. The consumer electronics industry is developing due to the rising demand for such gadgets and the introduction of HMI technology on Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Geography - North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for vision processing units. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

and are the most important markets for vision processing units. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the visual processing unit market in APAC would benefit from rising demand for consumer electronic devices due to rising disposable income.

Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!

Vision Processing Unit Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The increased adoption of deep learning and AI is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the vision processing unit market. AI enables computers to execute tasks that would normally need human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, and problem-solving. AI acquires, analyses, and stores massive amounts of data in real-time. The government in several nations is working on AI development. The expanding usage of AI in consumer electronics, the increased deployment of robots in manufacturing, and the need to tackle numerous cybersecurity threats around the world are all driving the market forward.

Market Trend

A vision processing unit market trend that is predicted to have a beneficial impact in the coming years is the rising use of drones. Drones come with cameras and sonar sensors that are connected to the VPU. Drones may thus map and comprehend the environment. Regulatory agencies are giving some market vendors permission to establish commercial drone delivery services around the world. Many drone manufacturers are using VPU microprocessors in their products. According to Technavio, the increased use of drones in a variety of industries would boost demand for VPUs.

Market Challenge

The high cost of VPUs will be a major challenge for the visual processing unit market. Due to their high cost, VPUs are difficult to integrate with end-user industries such as consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive. VPUs are relatively new microprocessors. As a result, advanced design equipment, such as semiconductor production and test equipment, as well as intellectual property rights, are needed. Smartphones with VPUs are becoming more common. As a result, their price rises.

Our reports cover all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY now!.

Vision Processing Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., GEO Semiconductor Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., Inuitive Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., MediaTek Inc., Novatek Microelectronics Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Coolcore Microelectronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International NV, Synopsys Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vision Processing Unit Market Segmentation

Type

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Industrial



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vision Processing Unit Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

CEVA Inc.

Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd.

GEO Semiconductor Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Inuitive Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Vision Processing Unit Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Product Insights and News

Ceva-dsp.com - The company offers vision processing units designed to bring deep learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to low-power embedded systems.

- The company offers vision processing units designed to bring deep learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to low-power embedded systems. Huawei.com - The company offers vision processing units under the brand name Ascend, that delivers performance goals with much lower power consumption.

- The company offers vision processing units under the brand name Ascend, that delivers performance goals with much lower power consumption. Intel.com - The company offers vision processing units under the brand name Movidius, that enable demanding computer vision and edge AI workloads with efficiency.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Smartphone Power Management IC Market- The growing internet penetration and data traffic is notably driving the smartphone power management IC market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

DRAM Market- The growth of smart cities is notably driving the DRAM market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Consumer electronic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CEVA Inc.

Exhibit 97: CEVA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: CEVA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: CEVA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: CEVA Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 105: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 MediaTek Inc.

Exhibit 110: MediaTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: MediaTek Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: MediaTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: MediaTek Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: MediaTek Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 115: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 116: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 118: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.8 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 119: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 STMicroelectronics International NV

Exhibit 128: STMicroelectronics International NV - Overview



Exhibit 129: STMicroelectronics International NV - Business segments



Exhibit 130: STMicroelectronics International NV - Key news



Exhibit 131: STMicroelectronics International NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: STMicroelectronics International NV - Segment focus

10.11 Synopsys Inc.

Exhibit 133: Synopsys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Synopsys Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Synopsys Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Synopsys Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 137: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio